Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Lahore on day-long visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore on Sunday for a day-long visit during which he will be apprised of developments in the Sahiwal encounter probe and meet with top provincial officials.

Upon his arrival in the city, the premier was received by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at CM Secretariat.

The prime minister will hold meetings with CM Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, and is also expected to chair a high-level meeting to discuss issues relating to politics and developments in Punjab.

Prime Minster Khan will also be briefed on police reforms in the province, as well as developments in the investigation into the Sahiwal encounter in which four people were killed.