PM Khan orders inquiry into increase in gas prices for domestic consumers

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of increased gas prices for domestic consumers and ordered the minister for petroleum to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

"Putting an additional burden on consumers in the form of increased gas bills is unacceptable as it is directly hitting the consumers," the prime minister said, passing the order.

The premier, who is on a day-long visit to Lahore today, chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Punjab media strategy committee which was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, senior minister Aleem Khan and others.

During the meeting, Chohan briefed the prime minister on the media strategy adopted in Punjab so far. Khan subsequently instructed the media strategy committee to highlight development projects initiated by the Punjab government, and to defend the party and the government in a more effective manner in the media.

The premier arrived in Lahore for a day-long visit. — DawnNewsTV

The task force on housing in Punjab also informed the premier on the progress in the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. Punjab Minister for Housing Mehmoodur Rasheed was present during the briefing.

Upon his arrival in Lahore, Khan was received by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the CM Secretariat.

The prime minister held a meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, and is also expected to chair a high-level meeting to discuss issues relating to politics and developments in Punjab.

Prime Minister Khan will also be briefed on police reforms in the province, as well as developments in the investigation into the Sahiwal encounter in which four people were killed.