Pakistan set 151-run target for West Indies in final Karachi T20

The Pakistan women's team set their West Indies counterparts a 151-run target in the first innings of the final of a three-match T20 International series at Karachi's Southend Club Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

As the match commenced, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Nida Dar was the highest scorer for the team with 53 runs on the scoreboard, followed by Umaima Sohail with 28 runs and Aliya Riaz with 24 runs.

The green shirts concluded their innings with a total of 150 for six.

West Indies leads the series 2-0 after their win in the second T20 on Friday. Following the T20I series, the two teams will play three One Day Internationals (ODI) in Dubai.

Series schedule