February 03, 2019

Pakistan set 151-run target for West Indies in final Karachi T20

Dawn.comUpdated February 03, 2019

Pakistan Women on Sunday set a target of 151 runs against their West Indies counterparts at the end of the first innings during the final game of the three-match T20I series. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
The Pakistan women's team set their West Indies counterparts a 151-run target in the first innings of the final of a three-match T20 International series at Karachi's Southend Club Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

As the match commenced, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Nida Dar was the highest scorer for the team with 53 runs on the scoreboard, followed by Umaima Sohail with 28 runs and Aliya Riaz with 24 runs.

The green shirts concluded their innings with a total of 150 for six.

West Indies leads the series 2-0 after their win in the second T20 on Friday. Following the T20I series, the two teams will play three One Day Internationals (ODI) in Dubai.

Series schedule

  • January 31 – 1st T20I, Southend Club, Karachi
  • February 1 – 2nd T20I, Southend Club, Karachi

  • February 3 – 3rd T20I, Southend Club, Karachi

  • February 7 – 1st ODI, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (ICC Women’s Championship)

  • February 9 – 2nd ODI, ICC Academy, Dubai (ICC Women’s Championship)
  • February 11 – 3rd ODI, ICC Academy, Dubai (ICC Women’s Championship)

