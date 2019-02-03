Pakistan prevent series whitewash after winning third T20 against West Indies

The Pakistan women's team defeated their West Indies counterparts by 12 runs in the final of a three-match T20 International series at Karachi's Southend Club Cricket Stadium on Sunday, preventing a whitewash by the visitors who won the series 2-0 with their victory on Friday.

At the outset of the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, setting the Windies a 151-run target for the loss of six wickets.

Nida Dar was the highest scorer for the green shirts with 53 runs on the scoreboard, followed by Umaima Sohail with 28 runs, and Aliya Riaz with 24 runs.

As the Windies batswomen took to the pitch, Pakistani bowlers Anam Amin and Sana Mir decimated their batting lineup, with the former capturing four wickets, and the latter three.

Sana Mir today also became the first Asian woman to play 100 T20 matches.

DJS Dottin was the lead scorer for the visitors with 46 runs, followed by NY McLean who racked up 26. The Windies were at 138 for eight when the game came to an end.

Following the T20 series, the two teams will play three One Day Internationals in Dubai.

