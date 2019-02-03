DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan prevent series whitewash after winning third T20 against West Indies

Dawn.comUpdated February 03, 2019

Email

The Pakistan women's team defeated their West Indies counterparts by 12 runs in the final of a three-match T20 International series at Karachi's Southend Club Cricket Stadium on Sunday. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
The Pakistan women's team defeated their West Indies counterparts by 12 runs in the final of a three-match T20 International series at Karachi's Southend Club Cricket Stadium on Sunday. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter

The Pakistan women's team defeated their West Indies counterparts by 12 runs in the final of a three-match T20 International series at Karachi's Southend Club Cricket Stadium on Sunday, preventing a whitewash by the visitors who won the series 2-0 with their victory on Friday.

At the outset of the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, setting the Windies a 151-run target for the loss of six wickets.

Nida Dar was the highest scorer for the green shirts with 53 runs on the scoreboard, followed by Umaima Sohail with 28 runs, and Aliya Riaz with 24 runs.

As the Windies batswomen took to the pitch, Pakistani bowlers Anam Amin and Sana Mir decimated their batting lineup, with the former capturing four wickets, and the latter three.

Sana Mir today also became the first Asian woman to play 100 T20 matches.

DJS Dottin was the lead scorer for the visitors with 46 runs, followed by NY McLean who racked up 26. The Windies were at 138 for eight when the game came to an end.

Following the T20 series, the two teams will play three One Day Internationals in Dubai.

Series schedule

  • January 31 – 1st T20I, Southend Club, Karachi
  • February 1 – 2nd T20I, Southend Club, Karachi

  • February 3 – 3rd T20I, Southend Club, Karachi

  • February 7 – 1st ODI, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (ICC Women’s Championship)

  • February 9 – 2nd ODI, ICC Academy, Dubai (ICC Women’s Championship)
  • February 11 – 3rd ODI, ICC Academy, Dubai (ICC Women’s Championship)

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
TOMATO
Feb 03, 2019 02:15pm

Pakistan won .....at last! Let the party begin...

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 03, 2019 02:21pm

Well done greenshirts. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 03, 2019

Property: a welcome step

An important aspect of the fresh revision is also that it is in keeping with FATF’s recommendations.
February 03, 2019

Learning fests

THE three-day Adab Festival that concludes in Karachi today is a happy reminder that the avenues to learn and...
February 03, 2019

Targeted killings

MEMORIES of violence past have begun casting a shadow over Pakistan’s largest metropolis. After months of relative...
Updated February 02, 2019

Hurriyat uproar

IN the volatile world of Pakistan-India relations, often seemingly harmless incidents can be blown out of ...
February 02, 2019

Doing business

IN the next five years, the PTI government wants Pakistan to be in the list of the top 50 countries where it is...
February 02, 2019

T20 in Karachi

ON Jan 31, Dawn’s front page included a photograph of West Indies women cricket team stand-in captain, Merissa...