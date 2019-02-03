India should stop blaming Pakistan for its internal issues: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan has no intention to interfere in the internal matters of India, but New Delhi should also stop blaming Islamabad for its problems.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, the foreign minister said it was not a big issue if he had contacted Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in connection with the Kashmir issue.

Mr Qureshi had reportedly made a phone call to Hurriyat leader on Tuesday to invite him to a conference being held in the British House of Commons.

No threat to 18th Amendment, Constitution

“India gets annoyed if the Kashmir issue is highlighted despite the fact that it is a resolvable issue,” he said.

He said the real face of India would be exposed by presenting Pakistan’s point of view on the issue in the international conference being held on Kashmir in London at the House of Commons.

He said regardless of the political party winning the next election in India, Pakistan would reciprocate good gestures by the new government in New Delhi.

“Pakistan’s foreign policy will be devised according to the wishes of the nation and in interest of the country,” he said.

He claimed that Pakistan made a number of achievements at diplomatic level during the last few months.

“Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia have been improved. Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Feb 19 and he will announce huge investment here, while a comprehensive line of action to further improve the ties between the two countries will also be adopted during his visit,” he said.

Similarly, he said Pakistan’s relations with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar had also been improved.

“All three Arab countries are interested in huge investment in Pakistan,” he claimed.

Mr Qureshi said there was no threat to the democracy, 18th Amendment and the Constitution, adding that however, the “interests of many political figures” could be under threat.

“There is no issue regarding 18th constitutional amendment. We acknowledged the powers of provinces in the past and continue to do so and there is also no threat to the constitutional rights of the provinces,” he said.

He said both the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lodged cases against the leadership of each other.

He categorically said the PTI was not going to strike a deal with any party, adding: “However, a deal is underway between the PPP and PML-N as the both parties are struggling for their survival.”

He said Bilawal Bhutto did not need to launch a “long march” as the Sindh government had no threat from the PTI, rather it was under threat because of “poor governance and corruption”.

“We believe in transparent and across-the-board accountability,” he said.

He said there was a need to work together to eliminate the militant Islamic State group and Al Qaeda.

He claimed that increase in the rate of dollar was the reason behind the hike in Hajj expenses.

He said the creation of south Punjab province was the priority of the PTI and it had been included in its manifesto.

“Some forces are against the creation of new province, however the PTI government will not allow them to spoil it for the sake of politics. National consensus will be created on the issue and all political parties will be contacted in this regard,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2019