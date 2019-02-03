‘Deal with PML-N, PPP’: Rashid asks PM to take nation into confidence
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take the nation into confidence if any deal with the PML-N and the PPP is in the making through money.
“Today, I am making a big disclosure. I also hope that PM Imran Khan will not mind it. There are reports that these two parties — PML-N and PPP — are paying money for striking a deal with the government. If it is true, please take the nation into confidence,” he said while speaking to the media at a press conference here at Railways Headquarters on Saturday.
He questioned the huge security cover, including the Rangers, being provided to PAC Chairman Shahbaz Sharif.
“I demand the chief of army staff immediately order withdrawal of the Rangers (personnel) deployed for Shahbaz’s security. If not, then I should also be given Rangers security,” he said.
“Giving such a huge security (cover) to accused Shahbaz, who is allegedly involved in 23 NAB cases, is sending a very negative message to the public at large,” Sheikh Rashid alleged and added the Sharifs had looted money everywhere, including Qatar and Kuwait.
He claimed: “They didn’t spare even Osama Bin Laden as they received money from him also. They received money from Osama when he was respectable to everyone.”
Criticising the PPP, he said he would be with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari if his long march would be against corruption.
The minister said the difference between the Sharifs and Zardari was that the Sharifs knew how to protect the money they had looted and Zardari used Falooday Wala and the deceased people in this regard. He said he had asked Naeemul Haq (not Imran Khan) for his appointment as PAC member.
“I told him that my presence in PAC was necessary since the people had voted us for getting revenge from thieves and recovering looted money from them. Finally, I replaced Riaz Fatyana in the PAC. But the speaker is yet to issue a notification in this regard,” he said.
He said those who thought that I would do something wrong in the PAC were wrong.
“I know the Constitution and other procedures very well than others. Why are they worried about my induction into the PAC? Bring anyone to compete with me,” he challenged his opponents.
He asked Shahbaz to quit the PAC chairmanship since he was an immoral PAC chairman.
“I once again say that Imran Khan has committed a blunder by agreeing on Shahbaz’s appointment as PAC chairman,” he said.
Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2019
Download the new Dawn mobile app here:
Comments (7)
Rashid is right, Imran should come out with it, even if the Sharifs and Zardaris and their minions return the billions of dollars they have stolen? they still need to be punished under the law.
Sheikh Rashid needs to continue to focus on improving the railways. Seeking cheap publicity, and making sensational public statements while sitting on Government benches is not a good thing to do. If he has an issue, then he needs to go through proper channels, and get an appointment with the Prime Minister to discuss his concerns.
Sheikh has neither been multiple time a provincial minister nor he is current PAC chairman. Nor he has done 1/100 of development comparitively with or without getting blame of money laundering. Then how he think he deserve any comparable security.
I have been a PTI supporter but I stand completely with Sh Rasheed. No more secret deals will be tolerated by people of Pakistan and if IK does this his politics will also finish like AAZ and NS...
I agree with Shaikh Rasheed. PTI has committed the biggest political blunder by compromising and accepting Shahbaz Sharif as the PAC chairman in the National Assembly. PTI has handed over a major political victory to PML-N at the sole expense of its own credibility. People expected harsh accountability and not compromises from PTI
"There is a report I just made up that PML-N and PPP are paying money to striking a deal with the government."
As it was expected!