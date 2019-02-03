‘Deal with PML-N, PPP’: Rashid asks PM to take nation into confidence

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take the nation into confidence if any deal with the PML-N and the PPP is in the making through money.

“Today, I am making a big disclosure. I also hope that PM Imran Khan will not mind it. There are reports that these two parties — PML-N and PPP — are paying money for striking a deal with the government. If it is true, please take the nation into confidence,” he said while speaking to the media at a press conference here at Railways Headquarters on Saturday.

He questioned the huge security cover, including the Rangers, being provided to PAC Chairman Shahbaz Sharif.

“I demand the chief of army staff immediately order withdrawal of the Rangers (personnel) deployed for Shahbaz’s security. If not, then I should also be given Rangers security,” he said.

“Giving such a huge security (cover) to accused Shahbaz, who is allegedly involved in 23 NAB cases, is sending a very negative message to the public at large,” Sheikh Rashid alleged and added the Sharifs had looted money everywhere, including Qatar and Kuwait.

He claimed: “They didn’t spare even Osama Bin Laden as they received money from him also. They received money from Osama when he was respectable to everyone.”

Criticising the PPP, he said he would be with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari if his long march would be against corruption.

The minister said the difference between the Sharifs and Zardari was that the Sharifs knew how to protect the money they had looted and Zardari used Falooday Wala and the deceased people in this regard. He said he had asked Naeemul Haq (not Imran Khan) for his appointment as PAC member.

“I told him that my presence in PAC was necessary since the people had voted us for getting revenge from thieves and recovering looted money from them. Finally, I replaced Riaz Fatyana in the PAC. But the speaker is yet to issue a notification in this regard,” he said.

He said those who thought that I would do something wrong in the PAC were wrong.

“I know the Constitution and other procedures very well than others. Why are they worried about my induction into the PAC? Bring anyone to compete with me,” he challenged his opponents.

He asked Shahbaz to quit the PAC chairmanship since he was an immoral PAC chairman.

“I once again say that Imran Khan has committed a blunder by agreeing on Shahbaz’s appointment as PAC chairman,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2019