Today's Paper | February 02, 2019

Qureshi quashes PPP's 18th Amendment concerns

Imtiaz Ali | APPFebruary 02, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says that opposition parties are making undue hue and cry as there was no threat to the 18th Amendment. — APP
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday dismissed opposition parties' concerns regarding the 18th Amendment as he assured that the provinces' constitutional rights are under no threat.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday had said that the 18th Amendment was in danger as it was being attacked from different sides, but all opposition parties were firm in their resolve to foil these attacks.

He reiterated his concerns today during a visit to the Karachi Press Club with party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Read: 18th Amendment unhappiness

"The 18th Amendment is being attacked," Bilawal said. "This amendment came into existence through a lot of struggle. Shaheed (martyred) Bhutto's 1973 Constitution was reinstated. Now the reinstated Constitution is under attack from the government and other places.

"The PPP cannot tolerate this. We will struggle at all fora and go into review on some decisions. Our institutions are being prised away. For this, even if I have to do a long march I would do one."

Hours later, Qureshi, while talking to media representatives at Kotla Mahar in Multan, said that opposition parties are making undue hue and cry as there was no threat to the 18th Amendment, constitutional rights of the provinces and democracy.

However, he said that there could be threat to personal interests of some individuals.

The foreign minister said that the PTI government had immense respect for constitutional rights of the provinces.

Qureshi further stated that the federal government would not make any effort to dislodge the PPP government, adding that the real threat to the Sindh administration was not from the PTI but from its poor governance and corruption.

