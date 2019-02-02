Several cities in Pakistan experience earthquake tremors

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted several cities in the northern parts of the country — including Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Kohat, Swat, Mianwali and Sargodha — on Saturday evening.

According to India Today, the tremors were also felt in parts of North India.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the earthquake took place at a depth of 208 kilometres in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan at a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale.

Earlier in the day, a mild tremor was also felt in Karachi at 7:38am. According to the Met department, it was recorded at a 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale. Local media reported that it was felt in several parts of the megalopolis.