February 02, 2019

Several cities in Pakistan experience earthquake tremors

Khalid Makki | Dawn.comFebruary 02, 2019

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday evening while earlier in the day a 2.9 magnitude quake was felt in Karachi. — Reuters/File
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted several cities in the northern parts of the country — including Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Kohat, Swat, Mianwali and Sargodha — on Saturday evening.

According to India Today, the tremors were also felt in parts of North India.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the earthquake took place at a depth of 208 kilometres in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan at a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale.

Earlier in the day, a mild tremor was also felt in Karachi at 7:38am. According to the Met department, it was recorded at a 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale. Local media reported that it was felt in several parts of the megalopolis.

Karachiwala
Feb 02, 2019 06:20pm

In the wake of this earthquake, we should revise our policy of building mega dams. They can also cause earthquakes. Not saying all earthquakes are caused by dams or all dams cause earthquakes, but if there are better and safer options available, then why not?

Recommend 0

