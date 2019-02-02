DAWN.COM

Punjab government allows Nawaz Sharif to be shifted to Lahore hospital

Kinza Malik | Waseem RiazUpdated February 02, 2019

Former premier will be admitted to Services Hospital in Lahore, where his medical tests will be conducted. — File photo
The Punjab government on Saturday consented to a medical board's recommendation to shift former premier Nawaz Sharif from Kot Lakhpat Central jail, where he is currently incarcerated, to Lahore's Services Hospital for medical examinations.

A six-member medical board, which was constituted to carry out a thorough medical examination of Sharif earlier this week, had recommended that the former prime minister be shifted to a hospital as he was "suffering from multiple health issues that need immediate and specialised healthcare at a facility where care for multiple and complicated diseases is available".

Sharif, who was convicted in the Al Azizia corruption reference by an accountability court last year and sentenced to seven years in prison, has reportedly experienced medical complications while serving time at Kot Lakhpat.

According to the notification, Sharif will remain in the hospital till his medical tests are carried out. The home department stressed that "foolproof security arrangements" be made during his shifting to the hospital and his subsequent stay.

The superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail has been ordered to ensure that Sharif is shifted back to prison once the medical examination is complete.

A three-member medical board, comprising Principal Professor Mehmood Ayaz, Professor Sajid Nisar and Professor Kamran Cheema, will carry out the medical examination.

Dr Qambar Zia, the medical superintendent of Services Hospital, said that the hospital had not yet received Sharif's reports prepared by the medical board that examined the former prime minister in jail. A detailed checkup will be done once the reports are received, he said.

Dr Zia further said that the hospital will not be able to provide treatment for any heart ailment that Sharif may be suffering from.

