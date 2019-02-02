Lahore hospital set to evaluate Nawaz's health
A board of doctors from the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) in Lahore met with former premier Nawaz Sharif on Saturday evening and is currently taking an initial medical history.
The incarcerated former prime minister was given a warm reception by hospital staff upon his arrival at Services Hospital, the main teaching hospital of SIMS.
Doctors said the first round of tests will take place after obtaining details regarding how Sharif is currently feeling. They also said that the recommendations provided by the board which had referred him to the hospital will also be given due consideration.
The medical staff thought it best to first serve the former premier tea and snacks before proceeding with any medical examinations.
Sharif was then shifted to the hospital's VIP room under strict security measures. Supporters chanted slogans in his favour and the former premier waved back in response.
Earlier in the day, the Punjab government had consented to a medical board's recommendation to shift former premier Nawaz Sharif from Kot Lakhpat Central jail, where he is currently incarcerated, to Services Hospital for medical examinations.
The former prime minister was moved late Saturday afternoon.
In an update on Twitter, Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz said she was told that her father had been taken to the hospital.
A six-member medical board, which was constituted to carry out a thorough medical examination of Sharif earlier this week, had recommended that the former prime minister be shifted to a hospital as he was "suffering from multiple health issues that need immediate and specialised healthcare at a facility where care for multiple and complicated diseases is available".
Sharif, who was convicted in the Al Azizia corruption reference by an accountability court last year and sentenced to seven years in prison, has reportedly experienced medical complications while serving time at Kot Lakhpat.
According to the notification, Sharif will remain in the hospital till his medical tests are carried out. The home department stressed that "foolproof security arrangements" be made during his shifting to the hospital and his subsequent stay.
The superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail has been ordered to ensure that Sharif is shifted back to prison once the medical examination is complete.
A three-member medical board, comprising Principal Professor Mehmood Ayaz, Professor Sajid Nisar and Professor Kamran Cheema, will carry out the medical examination.
Dr Qambar Zia, the medical superintendent of Services Hospital, said that the hospital had not yet received Sharif's reports prepared by the medical board that examined the former prime minister in jail. A detailed checkup will be done once the reports are received, he said.
Dr Zia further said that the hospital will not be able to provide treatment for any heart ailment that Sharif may be suffering from.
Finally he gets escape route.
When they cheat and loot the nation's wealth they are all in good health and even when sick they go abroad for treatment, but when they are in Jail, they get sick regularly, this is all drama.
I will request the government to transfer him to Sharif Hospital , so he can know what kind of sub standard hospital made by him
The prevailing system in Pakistan always gives relief to well off and influenced criminals. How many poor criminals are suffering life threatening diseases in jails and how many have been shifted to hospitals so far?
What new drama is this?
Unfortunately PTI government has not taken any measures to bring changes in our judicial system which protects extreme looters, corrupt people and penalizes petty thieves.
In my view, next move of Nawaz Sharif would be to fly abroad using his high BP as an excuse, as he used many times before. What about all those poor prisoners who are seriously ill and still serving their sentences - I have more respect for such people than corrupt Nawaz Sharif, Shabaz Sharif, Saad Rafiq and their cronies.
Tests after tests! Sharif family will never be satisfied, they are looking for a bail out so he can go back to Jatti Umra.
These medical boards can be easily bought and can do your bidding thats the most easy way out for all these culprits who need back physiotherapy yet can stand for two hours in assembly and speak what a sham this is.
Will an ordinary Pakistani get the same treatment. Time to think for PTI and judiciary. How such an issue would have been handled in riasate madina. We have a long way to go. Electing IK does not bring justice.
That medical report was clearly a joke
Most of the time, resorces and energies of the Punjab Government are being consumed just to keep Nawaz in confinement. Better to allow him exit the contry and list his name in ECL where E should stand for Entry, instead of Exit.
If the hospital cannot provide treatment for the ex pm why shift him there in the first place.
Look like the Turkey’s journalist news is true. NRO is being given to Sharif brothers. He claimed NS agree to return $10b in exchange
Rich never stay long in Pakistani jails regardless what major crimes they committed and poor never get out of Pakistani jails regardless even if they committed pity crime or even innocent.
NRO is now complete. Final details being worked out. Lets see how long the lies last this time. Wonder who establishment sold us off to this time?! Pity that we hoped that some audit would actually happen on the corruption in country. We were naive.
Are there any good hospitals in Pakistan?
All criminals in Punjab must have this facilities to send services hospital for treatment and should provide 5* services in jail for all criminals.
NRO in making, his next stop for medical reason would be london
Well at least it’s not Harley street in London. In the end he is being treated on home soil like the rest of us.
Why do these rich criminals fall ill in prison?
Lion is turned to cat.
As per law, treat equally. No soft corner for national criminals.
Why is this convicted criminal being treated as royalty. He is a common crook he should be given the same treatment as any other citizen that is convicted.
If NS is getting this treatment then why not other inmates who are in need of medical treatment.
@Ghaznavi, let us hold IK responsible. He promised no NRO. Is he not the final authority. If no then who is.
Why do almost all of these political elites become sick, when convicted?
Corruption will never end in Pakistan; no matter who is in power.
His drama starts again!
Through this criminal boss deep in jail
NRO may have taken place for his departure around March.
@Bmango,
No they are in London. The Sharif's never built a single hospital they could use themselves.
shameful how the government is treating a 3 times elected prime minister.
Follow the law of the land....no special treatment for VVIPs.....
Nawaz sharif and his family should retire from politics. After serving 7 years jail time he can go and retire in London and live like a king on his looted money.
@Philosopher (From Japan), - True, Sharif is looking for an escape route to London, first a week in Jatti Umra to pack up.