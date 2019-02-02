Paragon Housing scam: Khawaja brothers sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand
An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday sent the Khwaja brothers to jail on 14-day judicial remand after rejecting the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request for an extension in the physical remand of the two in the Paragon Housing scam case.
Earlier on January 26, NAB was granted an extension in the physical remand of the siblings till Feb 2 (today).
In the previous hearing, the judge had given instructions to present the siblings in court today.
Today, while rejecting NAB's request for a further extension in their physical remand, Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan issued orders to send the two — who were present in court — to jail on judicial remand.
Speaking to the media outside the court, the former railways minister said, "There are no bank accounts, no transactions."
He added that he felt the judicial remand was too long as any questions that the NAB had asked the two brothers have been answered already.
Saad and Salman Rafique were taken into custody by NAB on Dec 11 after their request for bail was turned down by the Lahore High Court. Since then, their physical remand was extended multiple times.
Comments (2)
It is a case of political vendetta. His father has fought for independance in 1947 and was the prominent figure of Eastern Punjab ( now Indian Punjab) and later he migrated to Lahore. Khwaja Saad has learnt politics from his father. He will not back down from these tactics. He is a real political figure and government should end these politically motivated cases against him.
good, jail is what the looters deserve.