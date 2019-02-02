Pakistani educator wins Cambridge University award for 'World's Most Dedicated Teacher'

Pakistani educator Ahmed Saya has won the prestigious Cambridge University's Dedicated Teacher Award for 2019.

According to the Cambridge University Press website, he was among six teachers shortlisted for the award from across the globe by an esteemed panel of educationists. The other finalists belonged to India, Sri Lanka, Australia, Philippines, and Malaysia.

The winner was selected through an online poll conducted by Cambridge University where students were required to vote for the 'World's Most Dedicated Teacher'.

Saya teaches Accounting and Mathematics at the Cordoba School for A-Level in Karachi. His students nominated him with the following entry submitted to Cambridge University:

"He’ll always be ready to spare his weekends whenever a student needs his help, be it academically or anything personal. I have seen him when CAIEs approach, he spends sleepless nights, conducting extra classes, catering each and every student’s problem so that each one excels. I have never seen someone who checks your homework every day in a class of 100 students just to ensure that each and every one is on track. He actually deserves this for working so hard to ensure that his students are good humans."

Evaluation by the panellists was done based on the following factors:

Going ‘beyond the classroom’ – whether it’s giving up spare time, own money or resources

Fantastic pastoral care – showing empathy, care, and personal support

Making the ordinary, extraordinary – innovative lesson ideas and practices

Opening up the world – preparing students for their futures beyond school

Saya has won, among other prizes, an all-expense paid trip to Cambridge and will be sharing his knowledge at Cambridge University's September 2020 sales conference.