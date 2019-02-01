DAWN.COM

Du Plessis, Hendricks punish Pakistan bowlers in opening T20I

AFPUpdated February 01, 2019

South Africa's Faf du Plessis (L) celebrates after scoring 50 during the first T20 cricket match betwen South Africa and Pakistan at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, on Friday. — AFP
South Africa's Faf du Plessis (L) celebrates after scoring 50 during the first T20 cricket match betwen South Africa and Pakistan at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, on Friday. — AFP

Faf du Plessis and Reeza Hendricks shared a record partnership before Pakistan fought back in the first Twenty20 international against South Africa at Newlands on Friday.

South Africa made 192 for six after being sent in. It was the highest total in a T20 international at Newlands but it seemed likely to be much higher when Du Plessis and Hendricks were plundering the bowlers in a second-wicket stand of 131 off 74 balls.

Du Plessis made 78 off 45 balls and Hendricks hit 74 off 41 deliveries.

But Du Plessis's dismissal in the 16th over sparked a mini-collapse and South Africa lost five wickets while scoring only 35 runs in the last 28 balls of the innings.

Left-arm fast bowler Usman Shinwari dismissed Du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen in the same over and finished with three for 31.

Hendricks, who hit eight fours and two sixes, said South Africa had been on track to score around 220. “We lost our way a bit,” he said.

Du Plessis was in imperious form, striking six fours and four sixes before driving Shinwari to Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik at mid-off. Van der Dussen was caught behind without scoring by a diving wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan two balls later.

South Africa suffered a blow before the match when wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was ruled out of the series because of a groin injury. He was replaced in the squad by uncapped Janneman Malan.

Skipper Malik had earlier said he did not expect the pitch to change much. “It is more of a tactical decision” to bowl first, he said.

The same pitch was used for the final one-day international between the two countries on Wednesday as well as a women's international earlier on Friday.

Malik said Pakistan were keen to build on an outstanding 2018 when Pakistan won 17 out of 19 Twenty20 internationals. “It is more or less the same squad except our captain (suspended Sarfraz Ahmed) is not here,” he said.

Du Plessis said he also would have bowled if he had won the toss.

The South African team included only four of the players who clinched the one-day series at Newlands on Wednesday.

“It is exciting to give some new guys opportunities,” said Du Plessis.

Teams:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Gihahn Cloete (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Bongani Jele (both RSA)

TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA); Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Comments (15)

Kalim
Feb 01, 2019 09:24pm

Best of luck Pakistani team

fan
Feb 01, 2019 09:30pm

Pakistan is world no 1 in t20, will easily smash abd less south Africa. Best wishes

Javed Helali Dhakawala
Feb 01, 2019 09:41pm

It is a repeat story. very touching nevertheless.

Aaron
Feb 01, 2019 09:52pm

Let’s see where worlds top team stand!

Gordon D. Walker
Feb 01, 2019 09:53pm

Good luck...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

WKD
Feb 01, 2019 09:53pm

SA 200+

aldab
Feb 01, 2019 10:01pm

worst team selection

Bobby Khan
Feb 01, 2019 10:11pm

SA is hitting sixes like missile. Bad bowling by Pakistan.

Gustavas
Feb 01, 2019 10:19pm

Pakistan will come 2nd in the T20 match today.

Pakistani bowlers are currently been hit to all corners of the park and a score of 200 plus on the cards and the team will buckle under pressure

Aaron
Feb 01, 2019 10:42pm

India was 5-1 in ODI and 2-1 in T20 against SA, sure Pakistan will do justice!

Peace Now
Feb 01, 2019 11:17pm

Difficult

Philosopher (from Japan)
Feb 01, 2019 11:33pm

Yet another humiliating defeat on the corner.

Ahmed
Feb 01, 2019 11:40pm

Pakistan will win this one. It's a good batting wicket and they bat all the way down, batting tailenders still to come.

Danish
Feb 01, 2019 11:51pm

193 is not a big score. Pakistan definitely win this match by 8 wickets.

Shainz123
Feb 02, 2019 12:08am

This ramiz raja sucks ..... isn’t there any other commentator Pakistan has produced ...... pls for heavens sake get another commentator

