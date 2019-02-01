DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 01, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Former APML chairman Dr Amjad joins PTI

Dawn.com | Fahad ChaudhryFebruary 01, 2019

Email

Dr Muhammad Amjad with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. — DawnNewsTV
Dr Muhammad Amjad with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. — DawnNewsTV

Former All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chairman Dr Muhammad Amjad was welcomed into Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) by party head and Prime Minister Imran Khan, DawnNewsTV reported on Friday.

Secretary General of PTI Arshad Dad and PM's special adviser Naeemul Haq were present during the meeting.

"I have complete faith in PTI's manifesto and leadership," Dr Amjad said while adding that Prime Minister Khan's government is working on an agenda of reforms for the country.

"Even in its initial days, the PTI government has brought the country on a track that leads to success," the newly inducted member of PTI said.

He added: "I will join the captain's caravan to lead the country towards success."

Dr Amjad quit the chairmanship of APML, founded by ex-military ruler retired general Pervez Musharraf, on August 10, 2018 — less than two months after being nominated as the chairman by Musharraf in his place. A statement from the party at the time had said Dr Amjad would take care of Musharraf’s legal matters after resigning from the chairmanship.

In July 2018, Dr Amjad had quit the race for NA-53 Islamabad-II in favour of the PTI chairman after a meeting with him at Banigala.

Dr Amjad had also withdrawn APML’s Ashraf Shehzad Khan from NA-54 Islamabad-III in favour of PTI’s Asad Umar.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (21)

1000 characters
WKD
Feb 01, 2019 04:31pm

Tabdili Sarkar

Recommend 0
Hassan
Feb 01, 2019 04:32pm

0+0=0

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Feb 01, 2019 04:35pm

Yet another addition to already over crowded cabinet very well proves without any shadow of doubt that y favorite PM Imran not only professes austerity and less expenses but also demonstrates the same to be honest. Any chance for the one who loves you for decades? Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
Abdullah
Feb 01, 2019 04:41pm

Musharraf should also join rest of his cabinet...

Recommend 0
Khalil a
Feb 01, 2019 04:41pm

Good move sir. Best to side with the righteous and make a positive contribution to your country.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 01, 2019 04:43pm

Once a deserter, always a turncoat.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Feb 01, 2019 04:49pm

Now that's called go with the wind....

Recommend 0
MAK
Feb 01, 2019 05:09pm

Great ! the patriots should join hands & Musharraf bunch is one who stand for Pak: they are not self seekers

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 01, 2019 05:09pm

Another disappointed politician joined PTI and left his disintegrated party. I think politicians, buearocrates and general public are beginning to realise the gradual change PM Imran Khan intend to bring and care for poor people by providing them education, health care, clean water and job opportunities along with economic stability. Public is fed up with corrupt mafia, their dirty tricks and how they looted tax payers money and left country in financial mess. Say NO to corruption and corrupt mafia and their black activities!

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Feb 01, 2019 05:12pm

PTI and APML are same in ideology with zero tolerance to corruption. Mr Musharraf have already quitted politics so APML must now merged with PTI.

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Feb 01, 2019 05:12pm

Musharraf was really good for Pakistan. During his tenure we saw real development.

Recommend 0
Uzay Yazdani
Feb 01, 2019 05:17pm

Let's get this country moving people!

Recommend 0
Dr. Ali Canada
Feb 01, 2019 05:19pm

Next in line to join PTI is chairman ABCD party

Recommend 0
AS
Feb 01, 2019 05:27pm

No issue..both are supported by same people

Recommend 0
Saad
Feb 01, 2019 05:32pm

Now you find a good party.

Recommend 0
Omer
Feb 01, 2019 05:34pm

PTI is a second face of AMPL anyway!!

Recommend 0
Qaisar
Feb 01, 2019 05:42pm

Pti was, is, and will be APML( MISHARRAF PARTY)

Recommend 0
Miandad
Feb 01, 2019 05:45pm

Looks like Musharraf will join PTI as well.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Feb 01, 2019 05:51pm

Good news for the IK he must have consulted with the general before joining.

Recommend 0
Mak
Feb 01, 2019 05:56pm

Wise decision at the right time.

Recommend 0
Babar Khan
Feb 01, 2019 05:59pm

Dr Amjad destroyed APML. He was kicked out by Pervez Musharraf. Bad decision by IK to take him.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 01, 2019

Monetary policy statement

THE State Bank’s recent monetary policy statement, and its attendant action of hiking the key discount rate by a...
February 01, 2019

Two new provinces

ON Monday, the PML-N submitted a bill demanding an amendment to Article 1 of the Constitution which would support ...
Ski tournament
Updated February 01, 2019

Ski tournament

The ongoing skiing tournament in Naltar is ample proof of what Pakistan has been missing out on all these years.
Updated January 31, 2019

Justice for the missing

We owe it to the missing to correct the course of justice in this country.
January 31, 2019

Circular debt

WITH the approval of a plan to float Rs200bn worth of Sukuk bonds to partially settle some claims of the circular...