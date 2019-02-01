Former APML chairman Dr Amjad joins PTI
Former All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chairman Dr Muhammad Amjad was welcomed into Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) by party head and Prime Minister Imran Khan, DawnNewsTV reported on Friday.
Secretary General of PTI Arshad Dad and PM's special adviser Naeemul Haq were present during the meeting.
"I have complete faith in PTI's manifesto and leadership," Dr Amjad said while adding that Prime Minister Khan's government is working on an agenda of reforms for the country.
"Even in its initial days, the PTI government has brought the country on a track that leads to success," the newly inducted member of PTI said.
He added: "I will join the captain's caravan to lead the country towards success."
Dr Amjad quit the chairmanship of APML, founded by ex-military ruler retired general Pervez Musharraf, on August 10, 2018 — less than two months after being nominated as the chairman by Musharraf in his place. A statement from the party at the time had said Dr Amjad would take care of Musharraf’s legal matters after resigning from the chairmanship.
In July 2018, Dr Amjad had quit the race for NA-53 Islamabad-II in favour of the PTI chairman after a meeting with him at Banigala.
Dr Amjad had also withdrawn APML’s Ashraf Shehzad Khan from NA-54 Islamabad-III in favour of PTI’s Asad Umar.
Comments (21)
Tabdili Sarkar
0+0=0
Yet another addition to already over crowded cabinet very well proves without any shadow of doubt that y favorite PM Imran not only professes austerity and less expenses but also demonstrates the same to be honest. Any chance for the one who loves you for decades? Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Musharraf should also join rest of his cabinet...
Good move sir. Best to side with the righteous and make a positive contribution to your country.
Once a deserter, always a turncoat.
Now that's called go with the wind....
Great ! the patriots should join hands & Musharraf bunch is one who stand for Pak: they are not self seekers
Another disappointed politician joined PTI and left his disintegrated party. I think politicians, buearocrates and general public are beginning to realise the gradual change PM Imran Khan intend to bring and care for poor people by providing them education, health care, clean water and job opportunities along with economic stability. Public is fed up with corrupt mafia, their dirty tricks and how they looted tax payers money and left country in financial mess. Say NO to corruption and corrupt mafia and their black activities!
PTI and APML are same in ideology with zero tolerance to corruption. Mr Musharraf have already quitted politics so APML must now merged with PTI.
Musharraf was really good for Pakistan. During his tenure we saw real development.
Let's get this country moving people!
Next in line to join PTI is chairman ABCD party
No issue..both are supported by same people
Now you find a good party.
PTI is a second face of AMPL anyway!!
Pti was, is, and will be APML( MISHARRAF PARTY)
Looks like Musharraf will join PTI as well.
Good news for the IK he must have consulted with the general before joining.
Wise decision at the right time.
Dr Amjad destroyed APML. He was kicked out by Pervez Musharraf. Bad decision by IK to take him.