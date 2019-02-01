Former APML chairman Dr Amjad joins PTI

Former All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chairman Dr Muhammad Amjad was welcomed into Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) by party head and Prime Minister Imran Khan, DawnNewsTV reported on Friday.

Secretary General of PTI Arshad Dad and PM's special adviser Naeemul Haq were present during the meeting.

"I have complete faith in PTI's manifesto and leadership," Dr Amjad said while adding that Prime Minister Khan's government is working on an agenda of reforms for the country.

"Even in its initial days, the PTI government has brought the country on a track that leads to success," the newly inducted member of PTI said.

He added: "I will join the captain's caravan to lead the country towards success."

Dr Amjad quit the chairmanship of APML, founded by ex-military ruler retired general Pervez Musharraf, on August 10, 2018 — less than two months after being nominated as the chairman by Musharraf in his place. A statement from the party at the time had said Dr Amjad would take care of Musharraf’s legal matters after resigning from the chairmanship.

In July 2018, Dr Amjad had quit the race for NA-53 Islamabad-II in favour of the PTI chairman after a meeting with him at Banigala.

Dr Amjad had also withdrawn APML’s Ashraf Shehzad Khan from NA-54 Islamabad-III in favour of PTI’s Asad Umar.