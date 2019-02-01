India’s jobless rate hits 45-year high, says report
NEW DELHI: An official survey that has been withheld by the government shows India’s unemployment rate rose to a 45-year high during 2017-18, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Thursday, delivering a blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi just months before what is expected to be a closely fought general election.
A political controversy over the survey erupted after the acting chairman and another member of the body that reviewed the jobs data resigned, saying there had been a delay in its scheduled December release and alleging interference by other state agencies.
The assessment by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) conducted between July 2017 and June 2018 showed the unemployment rate stood at 6.1 per cent, the highest since 1972-73, the newspaper reported.
That year, when India was just coming out of a war with Pakistan and hit by global oil shocks like other oil-importing countries, the unemployment rate was 5.18 per cent.
Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the main opposition Congress party who the polls show is closing in on Modi’s lead in the election due by May, said the job report showed “a national disaster”.
India’s economy has been expanding by over 7 per cent annually — the fastest pace among major economies — bit uneven growth has meant that there are not enough new jobs to keep pace. And critics say the government’s claims of economic success have sounded increasingly hollow.
Modi’s ambitious Make-in-India project to lift the share of domestic manufacturing from 17 per cent of GDP to about 25 per cent and create jobs for an estimated 1.2 million youth entering the market failed to take off.
The report showed frighteningly high levels of unemployment among the young, with 18.7 per cent of urban males aged between 15 and 29 without work, and a jobless rate of 27.2 per cent for urban females in the same age group.
Worse, the labour force participation rate — the proportion of population working or seeking jobs — declined to 36.9 per cent in 2017-18 from 39.5 per cent in 2011-12, the report said. The comparable rate for the United States was 63.1 per cent in December.
Himanshu, an associate professor at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University who specialises in development economics, said that the jobs crisis was everywhere to see.
“News and data like thousands of PhDs applying for waiter jobs in Mumbai or millions applying for just a thousand jobs in Gujarat or 10 million applying for a small number of jobs in railways,” he said. “I mean, these kinds of examples are everywhere,” he said, pointing to street protests by caste and other interest groups seeking quotas for government jobs. The data provides the first comprehensive assessment of India’s employment since Modi’s decision in November 2016 to withdraw most of the country’s banknotes from circulation overnight.
After the chaotic launch of a national sales tax in July 2017, hundreds of thousands have lost jobs in small businesses.
Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2019
Download the new Dawn mobile app here:
Comments (12)
This is very bad news for India, long long way to catch up to China....
What about Pakistan?
Dont worry stats released by central agencies talk otherwise. IMF has certified india as fastest growing economy. Wishfull thinking of Congress & Pakistan will not be realised as modi is headed for term2.
Rampant unemployment, demonitization, foreign policy debacles, poverty escalation, low to non FDI and then tall claims.
It's an eye opener.
Some can be fooled for all the time. All can be fooled for some time. All can not be fooled for all the time.
The 2 members of NSSO were 'external members' who were probably on the payroll of Congress party. Besides NSSO is sample based statistical organisation which isn't reflective of true picture as the samples mave have been deliberately collected to undermine the work of the current govt.Considering the fact that GST collection has increased & consumption has increased after GST was introduced despite the reduction in the net tax rates.
It was published on TOI and now removed, this propaganda beacuse election are on the way
Just propaganda by congress appointed executives at NSSO. It will take time to shut out these congress appointed executives in different organisation in India.
Job issue maybe an issue, this is not going to solve so easily. As most countries are having this issue, so India has to think bit different.
Modi is still good, I am personally not in favour of Rahul.
@GK, Partially agree. China's unemployment rate is around 5% while India stands at 6.1%. However, with China's population being 41 million more than India, both countries are doing almost equally bad when I come to employment.
I think this is not true.. Its political agenda!.. India is growing @7-8 Pc and surely driving lot of job opportunities..
@DK PAMNANI, Pakistan's unemployment rate as declared is at 6%.
Its just an allegation of congress and not official report from govt. By the way 9 crore people have been benefitted by MUDRA yojna and are now self-employed and have created jobs for other people. In India jobs means govt jobs. But the fact is more and more people are being self-employed and now are the owners of SME and startups.