PAF converts land for ‘national security’ into housing scheme in Lahore
ISLAMABAD: An audit report on the aviation division has revealed that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) converted the land acquired for “national security” into a housing scheme, causing a loss of Rs1.92 billion to the national exchequer.
The report submitted to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday stated: “During audit it was found that Civil Aviation Authority (GM Walton Aerodrome Lahore) could not get vacated CAA land at Walton Aerodrome measuring 19.21 acres from PAF that forcibly occupied the land in 2006-07 on the pretext of national security and for setting up radar. However, the same land was sold out to members of Pak Falcon Society for which each member had paid the cost of land/development. This resulted in unjustified/unauthorised occupation of CAA land valuing Rs1,921 million.”
The CAA replied that there were many pending land issues between it and the PAF, which were under process for settlement, according to the report.
The audit officials, on the other hand, were of the view that matter needed to be taken up at an appropriate level to decide/resolve the issue.
The CAA board had at its 139th meeting on Nov 2, 2011 expressed displeasure over the encroachment upon the CAA land and directed that old encroachments at all airports be identified and the airport managers/officers concerned who failed to safeguard the CAA land from encroachment be penalised.
The departmental accounts committee (DAC) had referred the audit para to the PAC in December 2012 and also directed the CAA to provide original title of allotment of land to the PAF for the setting up of radar.
In a meeting held on Jan 18 this year, the CAA informed the DAC that the issue of land between the authority and PAF was under process for settlement through proper adjustments. However, it said, the issue was being taken up with the PAF for return of the unilaterally occupied land or carrying out necessary adjustment/compensation with mutual consent.
The DAC, however, was not convinced with the CAA reply and submitted the audit para to the PAC for discussion and decision. The audit report suggested that “PAC may like to take appropriate action for unauthorised occupation and utilisation of CAA’s land”.
The CAA officials informed the PAC that the area in question was already out of bounds for civilians and, therefore, the land could not be used for residential or commercial purpose.
PAC member Hina Rabbani Khar suggested that since a senior PAF official was also a member of the CAA board of directors, the board might be dissolved. She expressed surprised that the land had been converted into the housing scheme in 2006-07, no action was taken against the officials responsible for causing losses to the national exchequer.
PAC chairman Shahbaz Sharif asked why the matter had not been settled at the DAC level and constituted a special committee headed by Senator Shibli Faraz to investigate the issue.
Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2019
Everyone, including the Armed Forces, should be held accountable if we are to move towards supremacy of the law. Otherwise, these Generals will keep hiding and looting behind the Facade of our martrys.
Karachi, Pakistan
Who would dare question such happenings, past or present or future, among any similar institutions?
People have no problem on this.
Now sitting chairman of PAC should to take some action to get back the loss of Rs.1.92 billions
This has been going for very long now in cantonment areas and in DHA!
Land was under control of Pak.. Pak has always been under control of armed forces.. So we can conclude that land was always under control of Pak Armed forces.. what is the issue here?
In fact this is more than 500 acres of land which was leased by Punjab Government to flying cub for the purpose of sports ( flying) in 1920s. After partition, Civil Aviation Authority became lessee. However in Musharraf era, Pakistan army, airforce and Navy took away hundreds of acres of land contravening the lease and without caring for lease formalities and built their housing schemes and structure. It is a patent example of how an open skyline in the midst of city was doled out by the then government without application of mind or legal niceties. This is how this country is run and we have become weaker.
Why to blame PAF alone, what about their counterparts ? Though this is just a tip of an iceberg.
@Nand, Only those who have been alloted land fraudantly, or their direct beneficiaries.
Reduce PAF budget by 1.96 billion rupees or reduce PAF officers salaries to recover the plundered money. In Karachi they are running marriage halls over land acquired for security. Ordinary people have sufferred due to huge military budget for the last 72 years. Now it is time for accountability.
Like this had never been done before. Forces see it as an inherited right and take everything of civilians for granted, and yes we have seen scams of DHA and extensions of cantonments everywhere in Pakistan. Grabbing land of civilians forcefully is what they do and take pride in doing despite such occupations got challenged in courts and decisions came out to be against them.
The issue does not appear to have caught the eye of ret Justice Saqib Nisar. Is there any country in the world where land/plots are doled out to army personnel on payment of development charges during the service tenure? There are many other ways of recognising their services to the country. The practice is no longer sustainable and must end.
There is no limit for doing corruption of all sort and by all the segment of the society including Courts and the Forces.To eliminate corruption in our society we have to fix the problem from the top as done in other countries.