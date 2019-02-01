DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 01, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Opposition stages walkout from Senate to protest govt bid to run affairs through ordinances

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated February 01, 2019

Email

Senate opposition stage walkout over Shibli Faraz's defence of promulgation of ordinances. — File photo
Senate opposition stage walkout over Shibli Faraz's defence of promulgation of ordinances. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the Senate on Thursday staged a walkout from the house against what it called the government’s attempt to govern the country through presidential ordinances.

The issue was raised by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) parliamentary leader Sherry Rehman, who objected to the promulgation of the Elections (Amend­ment) Ordinance, 2018. Describing the ordinance no.1 of 2019 as a “new year gift”, she questioned its legality. She said the Elections Act had been amended through the ordinance, noting that this could have been done through a bill.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks indicating that Pakistan would be governed through ordinances, she said: “We will see how the country is run through ordinances.” She advised the government not to belittle parliament like this.

Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz, however, justified promulgation of the ordinance, saying that it had been promulgated on Jan 2, when parliament was not in session. He criticised the opposition for creating issues out of non-issues.

Senate chairman seeks policy statement on US-Taliban talks

Mr Faraz insisted that the presidential ordinance was not an illegal and unconstitutional instrument and pointed out that it would become infructuous if it was not ratified by parliament in four months.

Soon after his brief remarks, the opposition staged a walkout from the house. The chairman, after a count, found that the house was not quorate. Quorum bells were rung for five minutes but to no avail and the proceedings were suspended for 30 minutes.

Earlier, speaking on a calling- attention notice on ‘surging of Pakistan’s total debt to an all-time high’, Sherry Rehman warned of the precarious economic situation and criticised the government for its indecision regarding crucial economic matters.

She said: “Our external and domestic debt... is piling up on a daily basis. Our domestic debt has risen by 5.5pc since June 2018 while the external debt has risen by 17pc. Now, the government has resorted to borrowing Rs400bn from Islamic banks to ease circular debt pressures.”

She stressed that the country could not be run on debts and the policy of overburdening the economy with more debts would not work.

Ms Rehman said the government was leading the economy towards a dangerous pitfall, to a point of no return. “The government’s revenues are much lower than its expenses, leading to a budget deficit. They made tall claims of ridding the country of debt and making Pakistan sovereign but that’s only possible if they can show how they met the expenses from the resources they had at their disposal. That is a budget exercise all about,” she remarked.

Taliban talks

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani sought a policy statement from the government on the US-Taliban talks.

The issue was raised by former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, who said that the American-Taliban dialogue was at an advanced stage and the Taliban had also released a statement disclosing that rough modalities for a peace deal were being worked out.

He regretted that parliament was being kept in the dark, adding that if the foreign minister was not available, someone else should give a policy statement on Friday (today) — the last day of the current session. He said it was an important issue linked with regional security.

Speaking on a point of order, Mr Rabbani said that the government through a newly promulgated Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Ordinance had withdrawn representation of both the houses of parliament in the council.

“The government has breached not only my privilege but also of the house,” he said. Even the ordinance that was promulgated on January 9, he added, had not been laid in any house of parliament despite the fact that both houses were in session. “By doing this, the government has wilfully violated Article 89 of the Constitution,” said Mr Rabbani.

He said that the opposition would move a disapproval resolution in the house if the ordinance was not laid before parliament. He said that the government was not laying this ordinance before the house because it had not been approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

“The ordinance is unconstitutional because it has not been approved by the CCI,” he said, adding that they would not allow the Constitution to be circumvented and infringed upon provincial rights.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 01, 2019

Monetary policy statement

THE State Bank’s recent monetary policy statement, and its attendant action of hiking the key discount rate by a...
February 01, 2019

Two new provinces

ON Monday, the PML-N submitted a bill demanding an amendment to Article 1 of the Constitution which would support ...
Ski tournament
Updated February 01, 2019

Ski tournament

The ongoing skiing tournament in Naltar is ample proof of what Pakistan has been missing out on all these years.
Updated January 31, 2019

Justice for the missing

We owe it to the missing to correct the course of justice in this country.
January 31, 2019

Circular debt

WITH the approval of a plan to float Rs200bn worth of Sukuk bonds to partially settle some claims of the circular...