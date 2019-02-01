DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 01, 2019

Financial help assured to militants surrendering arms

Ali Jan MangiUpdated February 01, 2019

Compensation amount have been distributed among 132 former militant commanders and sub commanders who gave up arms. — File photo
DERA MURAD JAMALI: The provincial government, under the Peaceful Balo­ch­istan Package, will provide complete financial and other help to all those who have laid down their weapons and abandoned militancy against the state and joined the mainstream to play their role for the development of the country.

The Sector Commander of East, Brigadier Zulfiqar Bajwa, said this while speaking at a compensation distribution ceremony in Sui area of Dera Bugti on Thursday.

Under the package, the compensation amount was distributed among 132 former militant commanders and sub commanders. A large number of people of belonging to the Bugti tribe attended the ceremony.

Brig Bajwa said that because of joint efforts of the government and law-enforcement agencies, a large number of anti-state militants had surrendered their arms and joined hands with the government.

The Deputy Commis­sio­ner of Dera Bugti, Yasir Bazai, Mir Jan Muhammad Bugti, Shah Murad Bugti, Mir Jamal Khan Kalpar, Wadera Ghulam Nabi Bugti and senior civil ministry officials attended the ceremony.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2019

