Financial help assured to militants surrendering arms in Balochistan

Ali Jan MangiUpdated February 01, 2019

Compensation amount have been distributed among 132 former militant commanders and sub commanders who gave up arms. — File photo
DERA MURAD JAMALI: The provincial government, under the Peaceful Balo­ch­istan Package, will provide complete financial and other help to all those who have laid down their weapons and abandoned militancy against the state and joined the mainstream to play their role for the development of the country.

The Sector Commander of East, Brigadier Zulfiqar Bajwa, said this while speaking at a compensation distribution ceremony in Sui area of Dera Bugti on Thursday.

Under the package, the compensation amount was distributed among 132 former militant commanders and sub commanders. A large number of people of belonging to the Bugti tribe attended the ceremony.

Brig Bajwa said that because of joint efforts of the government and law-enforcement agencies, a large number of anti-state militants had surrendered their arms and joined hands with the government.

The Deputy Commis­sio­ner of Dera Bugti, Yasir Bazai, Mir Jan Muhammad Bugti, Shah Murad Bugti, Mir Jamal Khan Kalpar, Wadera Ghulam Nabi Bugti and senior civil ministry officials attended the ceremony.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2019

Hwh
Feb 01, 2019 09:26am

Financial aid is one aspect but not everything. Proper educational program is required. Only financial aid will not help. See the country itself. From the birth it is on foreign aid. Still not able to stand. Aid should be used as life saving drugs not as food. Use aid to learn how to grow food.

Moral brigade
Feb 01, 2019 09:41am

Good. So next time serial killers, rapists can also get money from our wise government for a pledge to do no more murders and rapes. Hats off to whoever came up with this brilliant idea. Let’s close down police, courts and start with money distribution.

Suleiman
Feb 01, 2019 09:51am

Hope the financial help is given at right time, without further delay. Otherwise, they will go back again.

Saad Ahmad Zia
Feb 01, 2019 10:40am

Wow ! They're setting such a good example and encouraging people to first become a militant and then negotiate a good compensation amount for surrendering arms. Getting money instead of punishment . Is this a justice ???

Atif Khan
Feb 01, 2019 10:57am

And give them land for agriculture

Tamza
Feb 01, 2019 11:15am

@Moral brigade, NO - these people had spent money on weapons/ essentially they have ‘sold’ to govt - hope at a fair price.

