Financial help assured to militants surrendering arms in Balochistan
DERA MURAD JAMALI: The provincial government, under the Peaceful Balochistan Package, will provide complete financial and other help to all those who have laid down their weapons and abandoned militancy against the state and joined the mainstream to play their role for the development of the country.
The Sector Commander of East, Brigadier Zulfiqar Bajwa, said this while speaking at a compensation distribution ceremony in Sui area of Dera Bugti on Thursday.
Under the package, the compensation amount was distributed among 132 former militant commanders and sub commanders. A large number of people of belonging to the Bugti tribe attended the ceremony.
Brig Bajwa said that because of joint efforts of the government and law-enforcement agencies, a large number of anti-state militants had surrendered their arms and joined hands with the government.
The Deputy Commissioner of Dera Bugti, Yasir Bazai, Mir Jan Muhammad Bugti, Shah Murad Bugti, Mir Jamal Khan Kalpar, Wadera Ghulam Nabi Bugti and senior civil ministry officials attended the ceremony.
Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2019
Comments (6)
Financial aid is one aspect but not everything. Proper educational program is required. Only financial aid will not help. See the country itself. From the birth it is on foreign aid. Still not able to stand. Aid should be used as life saving drugs not as food. Use aid to learn how to grow food.
Good. So next time serial killers, rapists can also get money from our wise government for a pledge to do no more murders and rapes. Hats off to whoever came up with this brilliant idea. Let’s close down police, courts and start with money distribution.
Hope the financial help is given at right time, without further delay. Otherwise, they will go back again.
Wow ! They're setting such a good example and encouraging people to first become a militant and then negotiate a good compensation amount for surrendering arms. Getting money instead of punishment . Is this a justice ???
And give them land for agriculture
@Moral brigade, NO - these people had spent money on weapons/ essentially they have ‘sold’ to govt - hope at a fair price.