‘KP govt providing quality education to students’

SHANGLA: Provincial information minister Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the government is striving to provide quality education to students in the province. He said that 15 buildings over 52 kanals had been handed over to the University of Swat’s Shangla campus.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, Mr Yousafzai said that he had fulfilled a longstanding demand of the Shangla residents. He said that the university campus was a great achievement as it had been pending due to the absence of required building.

The minister said that on special directives of the chief minister, the deputy commissioner, Shangla, handed over about 15 buildings of the district complex in Lelonai to the higher education department the other day, which were then given to the University of Swat’s Shangla campus director Mehboobur Rehman.

The minister assured the university management of all-out support to make the Shangla campus fully functional having all needed facilities. He said that he would make efforts to make the campus a full-fledged university so that the local students could get higher education in their own district.

He thanked the director of Shangla campus, higher education department, DC and other officials for their support on the matter.

Director of Shangla campus of the University of Swat, Mehboobur Rehman, told this scribe that the number of degree programmes would be increased from three to six in the upcoming academic year. He said that in this regard a committee had been formed to decide about the new programmes.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2019