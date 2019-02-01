Strict ID checking of air travellers ordered

RAWALPINDI: The Aviation Division has directed all airlines operating in the country to ensure strict identification (ID) checking of passengers.

Passengers travelling on domestic and international flights from any airport would produce their computerised national identity card (CNIC), valid driving licence or a copy of their passport at the time of check-in.

Earlier, passengers, especially those travelling on routes to northern areas, purchased tickets in their names but sometimes gave it to their relatives or somebody else.

All authorities concerned have been directed to ensure the implementation of the directive issued to the chief executive officers of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airblue and Serene Air.

PIA spokesman Mashood Tajwar said the initiative was taken in view of the prevailing security situation.

“It is a good move for the safety of aviation,” he said.

Following the directive, the Airport Security Force (ASF) and all airlines officials have been asked to check the identity of passengers on entering the lounge and then at the briefing counter.

