Mithi judge orders man to clean temple as punishment for selling Indian gutka

A civil judge in Mithi on Thursday ordered a man to clean a Hindu temple for a period of four months as punishment after finding him guilty of selling Indian gutka.

Judge Gurmukhdas in Sindh's Tharparkar district issued the ruling against Govind Maharaj, directing him to clean the Shiv Mandir in Mithi for the next four months.

A fine of Rs2,000 was also imposed on him.

Local police had arrested Maharaj a few weeks ago for selling banned gutka.

The judge directed the probation officer to report to the court after the convict completes his four-month sentence.

In September 2017, a civil judge in Dadu had ordered a man found guilty of selling drugs to sweep and pray five times a day at a mosque in Benazirabad as punishment for one year.