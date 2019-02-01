Govt reduces petrol price by 59 paisas for February

The government on Thursday announced a reduction in the prices of various petroleum products for the month of February.

According to a notification issued by the finance ministry, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs0.59 per litre, bringing down its price from Rs90.97 per litre to Rs90.38 litre.

The price of kerosene oil has also been reduced from Rs82.98 per litre to Rs82.25 per litre, showing a decrease of Rs0.73 per litre. Similarly, the price of light diesel oil has been reduced by Rs0.25 per litre, from Rs75.28 per litre to Rs75.03 per litre.

However, the price of high speed diesel will remain unchanged at Rs106.69 per litre, the notification said.

These prices would be applicable from February 1 to February 28, 2019, it added.