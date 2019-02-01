DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 01, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Govt reduces petrol price by 59 paisas for February

APPFebruary 01, 2019

Email

From February 1 to February 28, petrol will cost Rs90.38 per litre. — File
From February 1 to February 28, petrol will cost Rs90.38 per litre. — File

The government on Thursday announced a reduction in the prices of various petroleum products for the month of February.

According to a notification issued by the finance ministry, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs0.59 per litre, bringing down its price from Rs90.97 per litre to Rs90.38 litre.

The price of kerosene oil has also been reduced from Rs82.98 per litre to Rs82.25 per litre, showing a decrease of Rs0.73 per litre. Similarly, the price of light diesel oil has been reduced by Rs0.25 per litre, from Rs75.28 per litre to Rs75.03 per litre.

However, the price of high speed diesel will remain unchanged at Rs106.69 per litre, the notification said.

These prices would be applicable from February 1 to February 28, 2019, it added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 31, 2019

Justice for the missing

We owe it to the missing to correct the course of justice in this country.
January 31, 2019

Circular debt

WITH the approval of a plan to float Rs200bn worth of Sukuk bonds to partially settle some claims of the circular...
January 30, 2019

TTP sanctuaries

AN Afghan peace deal seems tantalisingly within reach, especially as the Afghan Taliban have reportedly agreed to ...
January 30, 2019

Water economics

PAKISTAN is getting very poor economic returns from its large water resources, and when we add in the costs of...
January 30, 2019

Journalists’ own lament

A NEWS item that appeared in Dawn’s ‘Fifty years ago’ section yesterday, described a 24-hour strike by Karachi...