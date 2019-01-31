Pakistan facing 'most difficult period of its history' but course correction underway: PM Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that while Pakistan was currently facing the "most difficult period of its history", the PTI government was taking course correction measures to stabilise the economy and make institutions stand on their feet.
Speaking at the launch ceremony of the 'Pakistan Banao Certificate' (PBC) — a dollar-denominated diaspora bond aimed at attracting investment from eight million overseas Pakistanis to help strengthen the national economy, according to Radio Pakistan — the premier said his government had no idea how bad the country's economic situation was until they came into power.
"We weren't expecting anything good at all. However, we did not have any idea how bad the situation is going to be until we actually saw it with our own eyes," he said.
"The easiest way to bring relief was to go to the IMF (International Monetary Fund) like previous governments kept doing, and the other route was to go to friendly nations and ask them to lend assistance to us. That is what we did, because we needed long-term solutions," Prime Minister Khan added.
The prime minister told the audience that the crisis in Pakistan is not over by any means. "However, we are on our way out of the crisis. This crisis will end when we modify our approach towards agriculture. It will end when we start tapping into our tourist destinations."
"Pakistan is blessed with a lot of tourist spots. We can have a lot of religious tourism in the country; we have sites to attract the Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh and Sufi communities ... this can result in billions of dollars worth of tourism," Khan explained.
The premier reiterated that Pakistan has a lot of potential which needed to be tapped.
He invited overseas Pakistanis to come forward and enthusiastically purchase the 'Pakistan Banao Certificates' to make this scheme a success.
He said the government has offered an "attractive return on these certificates and the scheme would not only help the Pakistani diaspora earn reasonable profit from the certificates but also extend a helping hand towards reviving the national economy at this critical juncture."
'Pakistan Banao Certificate'
Finance Minister Asad Umar had earlier told Dawn that the PBCs would be of two maturities – one of three years at about 6.25 per cent return and another with five-year maturity carrying 6.75pc return. Four banks had been selected to complete the transactions, he added.
Officials said the certificates would be payable to the Pakistani investors in their accounts maintained abroad on semi-annual basis in foreign currency with the choice of local payments in local currency. The certificates would be issued to Pakistanis with computerised national identity cards and maintaining accounts abroad, national identity cards for overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) or Pakistan origin cardholders.
The instruments could be purchased individually or jointly by the resident and non-resident Pakistanis having bank accounts abroad but it would be mandatory that funds for the purchase of certificates originate from their foreign accounts and remitted through official banking channels.
The certificates have been marketed on multiple platforms including digital, electronic and print media, starting from January 28 to ensure maximum outreach to potential investors. Additionally, road-shows, awareness sessions, etc., will also be held for overseas Pakistanis in the target countries.
Officials claimed that PBCs offer more attractive returns than those available to Pakistanis abroad on instruments of similar maturity. The certificates are backed by sovereign guarantee. Responding to a question, an official had said the PBCs would not adversely affect normal remittances from overseas Pakistanis.
I am not sure..
Very good overseas will splash their hard earnings on bond and and in return huge amount of profit in 3 years
How soon and how it will happen?
"We weren't expecting anything good at all. However, we did not have any idea how bad the situation is going to be until we actually saw it with our own eyes" Hmm... I wonder what PTI would have said had it been Nawaz Sharif making this statement after winning the election and taking over from PTI government.
This is obviously in reply to the president of the Bank of Pakistan who says that is not the truth. Imran Khan does quite a bit of wishful thinking. His aides cannot make this happen.
Imran Khan feels his number one job is dodging criticism.
Why does IK keep miking the overseas Pakistanis. Why has he been unable to recover money from the corrupt elements of the previous era. Prince Salman recovered a whopping USD 100BN. Why cant IK take a leaf from that book?
Will they consider it an investment?
Previous governments have been 'reviving' the economy through credit cards, and paying off the balance using more credit cards, leaving the mess for someone else to clean up. Imran Khan has a genuine approach that is intelligent and takes the longer-term road into account. We should all support him.
You are great IK
what guarantee do I have that the bonds will be honoured to maturity if there is a different government?
As soon as it’s a growth centric economist leading the finance ministry and effective energy management . Circular debt just crossed 10 billion $ with 18 percent energy losses.
How sooner, by end of this year, or next year or on completion of your term.
Where do you buy them? Which four banks are designated? What countries do they have branches in?
Easy going for whom and what percentage of the country's population? Wish our worthy prime minister could be more truthful to his country's people for once at least instead of giving them lollipops one after another.
Hearing same old mantra last Seventy years, A True leader implement walk the Talk
I dont understand, to what PM Khan stating, coming out of prevalent economic crisis. The projection of trading economic from 2019 to 2010 is quite grim.
GDP growth rate, Bangladesh is ahead of all the South East Asian countries, with 7.9% growth, with India at 7.8%, where as Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal are ahead of Pakistan. Bhutan,Maldives and Nepal are ahead because of Tourism.
After your first foreign visits, it was said that Pakistan has come out and now it is being said,"soon" it will come out". Almost the same were the claims of the previous governments.
IMF new projection over Pakistan economy is a disappointment for PTI. GDP growth at 4.7 percent and inflation rate at 5.2 percent for 2019. So how PM Khan will take out Pakistan from economic crisis, only he knows.
@Sarak Ardish, Politics aside it is a fact (and it applies to all democracies) that no matter how well you do your home work and make plans, when you are in opposition you do not know the ground realities to the same extent as when you are in government and actually in charge of state affairs
I just tried to register for these certificates. But, the online registration form is not accepting Canadian postal code format.
But our beloved kaptaan saahib last month said there is no economic crisis?
Big man in big office is having difficulties keeping his promises.
Pakistan can think about tourism business only after gaining trust of world that Pakistan is a safe nation. Currently I don't think Pakistan has such image and it take lot of hard work to overcome this image.
With a selected PM at helm it sure is one of the most difficult period of our history
Why all leaders in the past also said that "most difficult period of its history"?
@Fahad Jahangir, "Why does IK keep miking the overseas Pakistanis". It is not milking. He is not forcing anybody. It's up to the people if they have interest or not.
The PM had no idea what is the actual situation of economy and yet made tall claims and promises.The CM Punjab is under training according to himself. I hope and wish PTI can deliver only 1% of what they promised during last few years.
