Pakistan conducts another successful test launch of ballistic missile Nasr

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated January 31, 2019

The missile is capable of defeating — by assured penetration — any currently available BMD system in its vicinity. — ISPR
Pakistan has conducted another successful launch of the tactical ballistic missile Nasr as part of the Army Strategic Forces Command training exercise, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The exercise included a training test on January 24, when the short-range surface-to-surface missile was fired in a salvo of four missiles, and single shots fired on January 28 and 31.

Video courtesy: ISPR

According to the ISPR, the second phase of this exercise was aimed at testing the "extreme in-flight manoeuvrability" of the missile.

The missile is capable of defeating — by assured penetration — "any currently available BMD [Ballistic Missile Defence] system in our neighbourhood or any other system under procurement [or] development", the military's media wing said.

The launch was witnessed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, the director general of the Strategic Plans Division, commander of Army Strategic Forces Command, chairman of NESCOM, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command and scientists and engineers belonging to strategic organisations.

According to the press release, General Hayat appreciated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on "achieving yet another milestone of national significance towards Pakistan's strategic deterrence capability".

ISPR had earlier described the 70-kilometre range Nasr missile as “a high precision, shoot and scoot Weapon System with the ability of in-flight manoeuvrability”.

Pakistan had inducted the Nasr missile in its strategic arsenal in 2017 and its first training launch was held in July 2017. Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa had on that occasion said: “Nasr has put cold water on Cold Start.”

Introduced in April 2011, Nasr was developed in res­ponse to India’s Cold Start doctrine, the existence of which was officially confirmed by Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. The tactical nuclear weapon system, it is said, is meant to deny space to India for conventional conflict below the nuclear threshold.

Comments (10)

Imtiaz Karim (Berlin)
Jan 31, 2019 06:31pm

Weldone and congrats to scientists and Engineers

Recommend 0
Babla
Jan 31, 2019 06:43pm

How much does it cost to built this?

Recommend 0
sammy
Jan 31, 2019 06:53pm

Don't we have enough of these? Maybe open a university for the amount spent on the prototype...

Recommend 0
raja idrees
Jan 31, 2019 07:01pm

I am happy to see that our army and the isi trying it’s level best to defend Pakistan and with succes in every aspect.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 31, 2019 07:02pm

Another feather on the Army's and security forces' caps!

Recommend 0
Dk
Jan 31, 2019 07:10pm

NASR stands for Nation's Aid & Scarce Resources

Recommend 0
Khana-Baba
Jan 31, 2019 07:13pm

Kudos to Pak Army.

Recommend 0
Mann
Jan 31, 2019 07:19pm

It will fizzle out.

Recommend 0
Rao
Jan 31, 2019 07:22pm

@Dk, it means Victor in Arabic!

Recommend 0
Rao
Jan 31, 2019 07:24pm

@Babla, : ìt costs a bundle. But,, Pakistan will be safe against foreign hands.

Recommend 0

