DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 31, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

KP cabinet decides to continue tax exemption for former Fata districts

Arif HayatJanuary 31, 2019

Email

The KP cabinet holds its meeting in Landi Kotal. — DawnNewsTV
The KP cabinet holds its meeting in Landi Kotal. — DawnNewsTV

In a first, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Thursday held its meeting in a district of erstwhile Fata, Landi Kotal, and announced to continue the tax exemption for the region.

Before its merger with KP, the region was enjoying tax exemption under the umbrella of the federal government.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai held a press conference to share the details of the meeting. Finance Minister Tamour Jhagra also attended the presser.

Take a look: The Fata merger: Towards a brave new world

He said that the cabinet has endorsed the decision to table a bill in the provincial assembly pertaining to financial support to terrorists and money laundering. He added that another bill, seeking to transform and absorb professional offenders into the mainstream of the society, will also be tabled in the assembly.

According to the minister, the cabinet also approved an annual development programme for the newly merged districts into the province. It was also decided in the meeting that 17,000 vacant seats in health and education departments would be filled.

The provincial cabinet, he said, approved to constitute municipal corporations in sub-districts of the former Fata region. The cabinet also approved to equip 300 mosques in the tribal areas with solar panels, he added.

Yousafzai further said that a provincial health policy as well as a policy for mines' safety were also approved. Under the new mines policy, safety measures have been made mandatory for miners.

To boost the tourism industry in the province, the KP cabinet decided to constitute a Tourism Authority. The cabinet members also agreed to reintroduce safari train and bus services in the province.

The famous Khyber steam rail was discontinued owing to militancy in the tribal region in 2008. Last year, Zahoor Durrani — CEO of Sehrai Travels who ran the Khyber steam safari service from Peshawar to Landi Kotal for tourists between 1990 and 2008 — had appreciated the government’s decision on resumption of the vintage Khyber steam safari train.

A health policy was also approved for the province.

The cabinet also decided to restore a railway track to and from Torkham border crossing, which will be made operational 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

The minister told the media that the provincial government will spend Rs20 billion on the districts of the former Fata. Rs2bn loans will also be provided to the youth of erstwhile Fata, he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 31, 2019

Justice for the missing

We owe it to the missing to correct the course of justice in this country.
January 31, 2019

Circular debt

WITH the approval of a plan to float Rs200bn worth of Sukuk bonds to partially settle some claims of the circular...
January 30, 2019

TTP sanctuaries

AN Afghan peace deal seems tantalisingly within reach, especially as the Afghan Taliban have reportedly agreed to ...
January 30, 2019

Water economics

PAKISTAN is getting very poor economic returns from its large water resources, and when we add in the costs of...
January 30, 2019

Journalists’ own lament

A NEWS item that appeared in Dawn’s ‘Fifty years ago’ section yesterday, described a 24-hour strike by Karachi...