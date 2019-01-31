DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 31, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Saudi's anti-corruption probe ends with dozens detained; state coffers $107bn richer

AFPJanuary 31, 2019

Email

The state has recovered more than SAR400 billion “in the form of real estate, companies, cash, and other assets”. — AFP/File
The state has recovered more than SAR400 billion “in the form of real estate, companies, cash, and other assets”. — AFP/File

Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday the end of a high-profile anti-corruption probe that boosted the state coffers by more than $100 billion and has left dozens detained.

The crackdown on graft launched in 2017 saw hundreds of elite princes, ministers and businessmen held at the luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Many were detained for weeks in the upmarket hotel, but most were released after agreeing significant financial settlements.

The corruption investigation concluded Wednesday with the approval of King Salman, according to a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.

“The public prosecutor has refused to settle the cases of 56 individuals due to already existing criminal charges against them,” the statement said.

An additional eight people have seen their cases referred to the public prosecutor after they refused to reach settlements.

“Settlements were reached with 87 individuals after their confession to the charges against them,” SPA said.

During the probe more than 400 billion Saudi riyal ($107 billion) were recovered by the state “in the form of real estate, companies, cash, and other assets”.

The figure matches that announced a year ago by the attorney general, who at the time said 56 suspects remained in custody.

Saudi's anti-graft sweep led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been labelled by some critics as a shakedown and power grab, but authorities have insisted the purge targeted endemic corruption.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 31, 2019

Justice for the missing

We owe it to the missing to correct the course of justice in this country.
January 31, 2019

Circular debt

WITH the approval of a plan to float Rs200bn worth of Sukuk bonds to partially settle some claims of the circular...
January 30, 2019

TTP sanctuaries

AN Afghan peace deal seems tantalisingly within reach, especially as the Afghan Taliban have reportedly agreed to ...
January 30, 2019

Water economics

PAKISTAN is getting very poor economic returns from its large water resources, and when we add in the costs of...
January 30, 2019

Journalists’ own lament

A NEWS item that appeared in Dawn’s ‘Fifty years ago’ section yesterday, described a 24-hour strike by Karachi...