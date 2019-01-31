Windies women's team wins toss, opts to bat first in Karachi T20

The West Indies women's cricket team kicked off their first tour to Karachi in 15 years on Thursday at the Southend Club Ground. Today's match marks the green shirts' 100th Twenty20 international, according to Radio Pakistan.

The Windies won the toss and opted to bat first, with openers Deandra Dottin and Kycia Knight up to bat first. Knight was caught out in the third over. Her replacement, Shemaine Campbelle, was run out in the eighth over.

The visitors arrived in Karachi on Wednesday for a three-match T20 series against Pakistan.

West Indies Women Cricket Team Captain Merriss Aguilleira said that her team is wishes to win although Pakistan retains a home ground advantage.

She added: "I know this series will be tough because the Pakistani cricket team plays well and also looks strong on paper."

Pakistan skipper Bisma Maroof described the West Indies as "a tough team to beat".

The last time the Windies women's team played in Pakistan in March/April 2004, they won a seven-ODI series 5-2 and played a drawn Test with Pakistan.

After the three matches in Karachi, both sides will clash in three One-Day Internationals in Dubai on Feb 7, 9 and 11.

The first ODI will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while the second and third ODIs will be played at the ICC Academy.

Watch the match live here.

Series schedule

January 31 – 1st T20I, Southend Club, Karachi

February 1 – 2nd T20I, Southend Club, Karachi

February 3 – 3rd T20I, Southend Club, Karachi

February 7 – 1st ODI, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (ICC Women’s Championship)

February 9 – 2nd ODI, ICC Academy, Dubai (ICC Women’s Championship)

February 11 – 3rd ODI, ICC Academy, Dubai (ICC Women’s Championship)

Squads:

Pakistan women’s cricket team: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Irum Javed, Javeria Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper) and Omaima Sohail.

West Indies women’s cricket team: Merissa Aguilleira (T20I capt), Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Natasha McClean, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman and Rashada Williams.