Windies thrash Pakistan Women by 71 runs in opening T20I

West Indies Women on Thursday brushed aside their Pakistani counterparts by 71 runs in their opening clash of the three-match T20I series at Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi.

The Carribean side's opener Deandra Dottin was the star of the show as she smashed Pakistan Women all over the park during her unbeaten 60-ball 90-run knock. She was well supported by Chedean Nation, who scored 50* off just 35 balls.

The only bowler to pick up a wicket for Pakistan was Nashra Sindhu, who gave away just 23 runs in her allotted four overs. Dottin and Chandu dealt everyone else with ease, and helped their side amass a daunting 160-run total for the loss of just two wickets.

In reply, Pakistan Women could only muster 89 runs before losing all their wickets. Captain Bismah Maroof top scored with 38 off 37 balls.

She and opener Javeria Khan (19) were the only two batters that contributed in doubles figures. The rest crumbled against the Calypso Queens' devastating bowling unit, spearheaded by Shamilia Connel, who finished with figures of 29-3.

The second match of the series will be played at the same venue on Thursday.

Earlier, the Windies won the toss and opted to bat first.

West Indies Women Cricket Team Captain Merriss Aguilleira said that her team is wishes to win although Pakistan retains a home ground advantage.

She added: "I know this series will be tough because the Pakistani cricket team plays well and also looks strong on paper."

Pakistan skipper Bisma Maroof described the West Indies as "a tough team to beat".

The last time the Windies women's team played in Pakistan in March/April 2004, they won a seven-ODI series 5-2 and played a drawn Test with Pakistan.

After the three matches in Karachi, both sides will clash in three One-Day Internationals in Dubai on Feb 7, 9 and 11.

The first ODI was played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while the second and third ODIs will be played at the ICC Academy.

Series schedule

January 31 – 1st T20I, Southend Club, Karachi

February 1 – 2nd T20I, Southend Club, Karachi

February 3 – 3rd T20I, Southend Club, Karachi

February 7 – 1st ODI, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (ICC Women’s Championship)

February 9 – 2nd ODI, ICC Academy, Dubai (ICC Women’s Championship)

February 11 – 3rd ODI, ICC Academy, Dubai (ICC Women’s Championship)

Squads:

Pakistan women’s cricket team: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Irum Javed, Javeria Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper) and Omaima Sohail.

West Indies women’s cricket team: Merissa Aguilleira (T20I capt), Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Natasha McClean, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman and Rashada Williams.