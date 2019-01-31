DAWN.COM

Pakistan holds 'keys to war', says Afghan president

ReutersUpdated January 31, 2019

Email

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani claims "key to peace was in Afghanistan". — File photo
KABUL: Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday that the “keys to war are in Islamabad, Quetta, Rawal­pindi”, suggesting Pakistan was a safe haven for cross-border militant activities.

Ghani said the “key to peace was in Afghanistan”, as talks between Taliban and US officials on ending the 17-year war in Afghanistan appear to be gaining momentum.

Ghani made the remarks as US peace negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad visited Kabul for consultations on his progress in talks with the Taliban.

Also read: Afghan president calls on Taliban to 'enter serious talks' with Kabul

In 2017, Pakistan began building a fence on its disputed 2,500 km border with Afghanistan to prevent incursions by militants.

Ghani also questioned the religious legitimacy of the Taliban, who have repeatedly refused to hold direct peace talks with the Afghan government.

“If the Afghan government is illegitimate, so where does the Taliban get their legitimacy from?” he said. “Islamic scholars in Makkah and Indonesia said that suicide attacks and killing of civilians does not have a legitimacy... so where is the source of Taliban’s legitimacy?” he asked.

Direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban collapsed in 2015, and the Taliban, fighting to drive out international forces and re-establish their version of strict Islamic law, have said they plan to continue negotiating with the US officials on Feb 25.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2019

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Gordon D. Walker
Jan 31, 2019 10:43am

Turn the lights out when you leave...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Waseem Chaudhry
Jan 31, 2019 10:43am

Mayor of Kabul should know his limits and must stay with in them .

Truth
Jan 31, 2019 10:57am

True.

Honey Khan
Jan 31, 2019 11:05am

He just want to derail the negotiation exactly as what previous Afghan president did in 2013.

SATT
Jan 31, 2019 11:06am

Afghans are intelligent.

Abhishek
Jan 31, 2019 11:12am

Ghani is right.

Ashmita
Jan 31, 2019 11:14am

If the peace talks between US-Taliban, comes to an agreement, and US troops leave, later, Taliban violates the agreement for peace, who is to be blamed?

