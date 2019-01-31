Larger medical board examines Nawaz in jail

LAHORE: Members of the third medical board examined former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail on Wednesday.

The six members of the board spent over two hours in the jail and examined Mr Sharif thoroughly, sources said. They also conducted some blood tests.

Mr Sharif, 69, has been suffering from a heart ailment. He is serving seven-year imprisonment awarded to him in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

The six-member board would soon submit its report to the Punjab home department.

The Punjab government formed the larger medical board last week on the recommendations of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology’s (PIC) medical board, to re-examine the former prime minister.

The provincial government had said it would implement the third board’s recommendations even it advised his hospitalisation.

“Like the previous board’s recommendations the government will implement the report of the larger special board, even if it recommends hospitalisation of Mr Sharif,” Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan had told Dawn.

The new board comprises Dr Hamid Sharif Khan and Dr Mohammad Talha bin Nazir of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Dr Shahid Hameed and Dr Sajjad Ahmad of the PIC, and Brig Abdul Hameed Siddique and Brig Azmat Hayat of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2019