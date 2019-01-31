DAWN.COM

Aasia Bibi free to go wherever she wants, says information minister

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated January 31, 2019

Email

Aasia Bibi's whereabouts following her acquittal have been kept secret. — File photo
ISLAMABAD: A day after the Supreme Court rejected a review petition against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal in a blasphemy case, the government on Wednesday said she was free to go wherever she wanted.

“Following the decision of the apex court, Aasia Bibi is a free woman and she can go anywhere she wants,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn when contacted.

In reply to a question, the minister said: “It would be her own decision when she leaves the country.”

On Oct 31, the SC reversed the judgements of the Lahore High Court as well as the trial court, thus setting aside the death sentence awarded to Aasia Bibi.

After her release from Multan’s women prison in the light of the Oct 31 Supreme Court verdict, Aasia Bibi was brought to Islamabad on board a special aircraft. But her whereabouts have been kept secret.

Aasia Bibi became a free woman after eight-year imprisonment and countries like Canada and Italy have offered her citizenship as it is believed that her life is in danger in the country.

Her husband Ashiq Masih had reportedly stated that they could be killed by those opposing her acquittal.

Earlier, the international Catholic agency Aid to the Church in Need had quoted Ashiq Masih as saying in a telephone call: “I appeal to the Italian government to help me and my family leave Pakistan. We are extremely worried because our lives are in danger. We don’t even have enough to eat because we can’t go out to buy food.”

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2019

Gordon D. Walker
Jan 31, 2019 09:29am

She should contact the Canadian government. Trudeau and the entire country would welcome the opportunity to give her and her family shelter! A new start...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Waqas
Jan 31, 2019 09:31am

Great news, thank you Chief Justice and IK.

Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Jan 31, 2019 09:36am

thank you

Recommend 0
Ujla sitara
Jan 31, 2019 09:47am

She must stay in Pakistan with her family, it's her motherland.why she should leave?

Recommend 0
raza007
Jan 31, 2019 09:50am

Good decision

Recommend 0
anwarsher
Jan 31, 2019 09:52am

Good Aasia and very good for Pakistan. Respect for Pakistani institutions would definitely increase. Good day for all Pakistani to celebrate.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jan 31, 2019 09:54am

Go first to s lawyer, Ms. Bibi. Sue for eight lost years... Compensation!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jan 31, 2019 09:57am

People who raised false charges against her should be punished.

Recommend 0
Sunnyboy
Jan 31, 2019 09:59am

No apologies from the government and no promise to repeal draconian laws. Good News she is free. I wish she will come USA where she will be treated very well.

Recommend 0
Hari
Jan 31, 2019 10:03am

She and lawyers better re locate to Europe otherwise their life in danger, no government can control the Mass.

Recommend 0
Rudra
Jan 31, 2019 10:04am

Aaisa Bibi children are already in Canada, awaiting for her parents to join them.

Recommend 0
Jason
Jan 31, 2019 10:07am

There are still many like Aasia Bibi, languishing in jail, facing the same charges, as accused for insult. Aasia Bibi case became prominent after the assasination of Punjab governor, Salman Taseer.

Recommend 0
Simple Logic
Jan 31, 2019 10:07am

Why is she still in the country ? Seems like a never-ending drama.

Recommend 0
saad
Jan 31, 2019 10:10am

excellent decision, but it is sad that she lost soo much time

Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Jan 31, 2019 10:20am

She is free to go but her whereabouts are secret. Interesting! May she remain happy, healthy and safe.

Recommend 0

