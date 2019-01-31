Victims of Loralai attack buried amid moving scenes

QUETTA: Amid tight security, seven victims of Tuesday’s terrorist attack on the office complex of the Zhob Range DIG in Loralai were buried in their native villages on Wednesday.

The bodies of two other victims were sent to their natives places in Qila Saifullah and Kohat. A majority of the victims belonged to different villages located near Loralai.

Nine people — five civilian employees, three policemen and a candidate — were killed and 21 others suffered injuries in suicide bombing and firing by militants when hundreds of candidates were busy in written test for recruitment in police force.

Earlier, funeral prayers for the seven victims were held in the graveyard of Loralai cantonment area. Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove, Inspector General of police Mohsin Hassan Butt, Deputy Inspector General of the Counter Terrorism Department and a large number of people attended the funeral prayers.

Hundreds of people were present in the graveyard where emotional scenes were witnessed during the funeral prayers. People were crying after seeing the faces of their slain loved ones.

A shutter-down strike was observed in Loralai to condemn the attack. Shops, bazaars, shopping centres and markets were closed through the day. The town wore a deserted look with few vehicles plying on roads.

The injured policemen are being treated in the Combined Military Hospital in Loralai and Multan. Those with minor wounds were discharged from hospitals after being administered first aid.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Mohsin Hassan Butt said that police were fighting on the frontline in the fight against terrorism. Loralai’s martyrs had saved hundreds of lives and their sacrifice would never be forgotten, he added.

The perpetrators of the terrorist attack would not go unpunished, the IG vowed.

“Various attacks on Balochistan police, including our offices, have failed to deter the force from taking action against terrorist groups,” he said. “We are rendering sacrifice for the people of Balochistan.”

