Sindh doctors end three-day strike after successful negotiations with government

Doctors and paramedics in Sindh's government hospitals on Wednesday ended their three-day strike, which caused great suffering to needy patients across the province, after successful negotiations with the Sindh government regarding their salaries and perks.

Addressing a press conference in the Sindh Assembly committee room in the evening, Sindh chief minister's adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab said talks with the protesting doctors had been successful and all outpatient departments (OPD) throughout the province will be open as of 6pm today.

Doctors in government hospitals across Sindh had been protesting since Monday to pressurise the provincial government to meet their demands of an increase in salaries, allowances and health insurance to match those offered to government medics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

In wake of the negotiations, Wahab announced that doctors in Sindh would be given salaries equivalent to those of doctors in Punjab. He said the demands of the protesting doctors would be acted upon within a week.

Following the press conference, the Young Doctors Association (YDA) secretary general termed the meeting with the Sindh health minister to be successful. He said the minister had agreed to accept their demands for salaries equivalent to those of doctors in Punjab.

Dr Pir Manzoor Ali and Dr Ahmed Sultan represented YDA at the news conference today which was also attended by Sindh Health Secretary Saeed Ahmed Awan.

Dr Ali said they had demanded that their allowances be raised to match those provided in other provinces. He said the Sindh government had recognised their demands as a result of which they were ending their protest. However, he said work would begin in all OPDs from tomorrow.

"Patients are suffering because of the doctors' strike," Wahab remarked, adding that everyone needed to understand that patients shouldn't be troubled.

He said providing health facilities was the top priority of the Sindh government.