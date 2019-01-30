DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sindh doctors end three-day strike after successful negotiations with government

Imtiaz MugheriJanuary 30, 2019

Email

Paramedics hold a protest demonstration outside Jinnahbagh in Larkana on Tuesday. — PPI/File
Paramedics hold a protest demonstration outside Jinnahbagh in Larkana on Tuesday. — PPI/File

Doctors and paramedics in Sindh's government hospitals on Wednesday ended their three-day strike, which caused great suffering to needy patients across the province, after successful negotiations with the Sindh government regarding their salaries and perks.

Addressing a press conference in the Sindh Assembly committee room in the evening, Sindh chief minister's adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab said talks with the protesting doctors had been successful and all outpatient departments (OPD) throughout the province will be open as of 6pm today.

Doctors in government hospitals across Sindh had been protesting since Monday to pressurise the provincial government to meet their demands of an increase in salaries, allowances and health insurance to match those offered to government medics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

In wake of the negotiations, Wahab announced that doctors in Sindh would be given salaries equivalent to those of doctors in Punjab. He said the demands of the protesting doctors would be acted upon within a week.

Following the press conference, the Young Doctors Association (YDA) secretary general termed the meeting with the Sindh health minister to be successful. He said the minister had agreed to accept their demands for salaries equivalent to those of doctors in Punjab.

Dr Pir Manzoor Ali and Dr Ahmed Sultan represented YDA at the news conference today which was also attended by Sindh Health Secretary Saeed Ahmed Awan.

Dr Ali said they had demanded that their allowances be raised to match those provided in other provinces. He said the Sindh government had recognised their demands as a result of which they were ending their protest. However, he said work would begin in all OPDs from tomorrow.

"Patients are suffering because of the doctors' strike," Wahab remarked, adding that everyone needed to understand that patients shouldn't be troubled.

He said providing health facilities was the top priority of the Sindh government.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Must read

Opinion

Talking Afghan peace

Talking Afghan peace

Will the Taliban agree to a ceasefire and sit across the table with the Kabul government?

Editorial

January 30, 2019

TTP sanctuaries

AN Afghan peace deal seems tantalisingly within reach, especially as the Afghan Taliban have reportedly agreed to ...
January 30, 2019

Water economics

PAKISTAN is getting very poor economic returns from its large water resources, and when we add in the costs of...
January 30, 2019

Journalists’ own lament

A NEWS item that appeared in Dawn’s ‘Fifty years ago’ section yesterday, described a 24-hour strike by Karachi...
Taliban-US talks
Updated January 29, 2019

Taliban-US talks

While genuine peace in Afghanistan may still be far off, the developments are encouraging.
Updated January 29, 2019

PM’s speech

This was a speech made in anger, a riposte to all kinds of criticism that has been heaped on the PTI government.
Updated January 29, 2019

Who’ll watch the watchmen?

We can no longer deny how vulnerable we as citizens are to be living in a country without a data protection law