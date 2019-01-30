DAWN.COM

Fakhar Zaman reaches half-century as Pakistan bats first in decisive ODI

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated January 30, 2019

Pakistan have been sent in to bat first by South Africa. — File

Pakistan are 103-2 at the end of 19 overs against South Africa in the fifth and final one day international (ODI) being played in Newlands, Cape Town.

Fakhar Zaman is batting at 53 and is accompanied by Mohammad Hafeez (17) at the crease.

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the decisive match with both teams having won twice in the first four games.

South Africa made two changes from the side beaten by eight wickets in Johannesburg on Sunday, bringing in all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius for batsman David Miller and fast bowler Beuran Hendricks.

Mulder was a late addition to the squad after missing most of the season because of injury.

“We want to look at our all-rounders and see how they respond in this sort of situation,” said South African captain Faf du Plessis.

Pakistan were unchanged.

Stand-in captain Shoaib Malik said he was happy to bat first in what is effectively a final.

“It is a big game and if you put a score on the board it puts your opponents under pressure,” he said.

Teams

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir.

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIN), Adrian Holdstock (RSA), TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

More details to follow

JilleiIlahi
Jan 30, 2019 03:41pm

I hope Pakistan wins. Though it looks tough.

Pukhthana
Jan 30, 2019 03:42pm

Pak will score 200-220 Good luck for more

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 30, 2019 03:43pm

A great challenge for the greenshirts to compile and compound their cricketing skills and traits with mental and physical toughness in order to win today's fifth and final ODI match against South Africa at the famous and historic city of Cape Town, South Africa.

Umesh
Jan 30, 2019 03:52pm

Best of Luck from India to Pakistan, very good chance to wind series in In SA.

ali
Jan 30, 2019 04:30pm

Good Luck boys. Never mind if you don't win we are immune to such outcomes.

