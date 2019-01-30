South Africa beat Pakistan by seven wickets, clinch ODI series 3-2
South Africa beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the fifth one-day international at Newlands on Wednesday to clinch the series 3-2.
With 60 balls to spare, the Proteas reached the 241-run target set by Pakistan with relative ease, thanks in part to top scorer Quinton de Kock's 83-run knock.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen also contributed 50 runs each (not out) to their win, achieved in 40 overs.
In pursuit of the 241-run target, South Africa had started off strong with 145 runs for the loss of two wickets at the end of 20 overs.
RR Hendricks was bowled out for 34 while Hashim Amla was bowled out for 14.
Earlier, the Proteas won the toss and decided to bowl first in the decisive match with both teams having won twice in the first four games.
Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer for the visitors with a 70-run knock laced with 10 boundaries. However, the competitive target set by Pakistan also owed a great deal to Imad Wasim's late hitting down the order.
The all-rounder's 31-ball 47 that featured four boundaries and a pair of maximums helped Pakistan recover significantly from the middle-order batsmen's lacklustre display.
South Africa made two changes from the side beaten by eight wickets in Johannesburg on Sunday, bringing in all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius for batsman David Miller and fast bowler Beuran Hendricks.
Mulder was a late addition to the squad after missing most of the season because of injury.
“We want to look at our all-rounders and see how they respond in this sort of situation,” said South African captain Faf du Plessis.
Pakistan were unchanged.
Stand-in captain Shoaib Malik said he was happy to bat first in what is effectively a final.
“It is a big game and if you put a score on the board it puts your opponents under pressure,” he said.
Teams
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir.
Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIN), Adrian Holdstock (RSA), TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
Comments (60)
I hope Pakistan wins. Though it looks tough.
Pak will score 200-220 Good luck for more
A great challenge for the greenshirts to compile and compound their cricketing skills and traits with mental and physical toughness in order to win today's fifth and final ODI match against South Africa at the famous and historic city of Cape Town, South Africa.
Best of Luck from India to Pakistan, very good chance to wind series in In SA.
Looks like a bowling pitch.
@Umesh , cheers. Best of luck to India also for future endeavours. Your batting is looking flawless as usual.
Good Luck boys. Never mind if you don't win we are immune to such outcomes.
Don't want to Jinx him but Babar is world class. Looks at ease when playing in tough situations and on akward pitches.
Pakistan team is incomplete without their exceptional captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. The team looks relaxed and gelled together as the only true Karachi boy is out. Unfortunate but true. Anyways best of luck Pakistan team. Prayers are with you.
All the best Pak team.
Most of the matches in that stadium are won by the team batting first, perhaps du Plessis has erred. Good luck, Pakistan.
The outcome of todays match will mainly be dependant of batting of Fakhar Zaman as he is looking regain confidence and make amends for the loss of form.
This is the 5th ODI of the series and Pakistan batting first has scored 128 for 4 in 25 overs. Fakhar Zaman just out for 70. I don’t care who comes in or who goes out, Pakistan needs to put on at least 280 runs on the board otherwise this ODI as well as the series will be gone.
Hafeez will you ever retire for the sake of Pakistan? We don’t even have 1 single world class batsmen and that is because of the corrupt Pcb. There is so much talent in Pakistan but unfortunately it’s all about who you know in this country.
Rizwan after surviving in the previous over came down the wicket to charge Pretorius and was caught behind the stumps by de Kock. By no means he is a ONE DAY batsman. Pakistan 5/147 in 32 overs. Time is running out , Pakistan desperately needs to raise the scoring rate. Both Shoeb and Shadab should go after Douth African bowlers.
Pakistan will win today.
174/6 after 39 overs is not a good sign. No other option left for Pakistan except to go for big hits.
Hope the new captain do something and win it for Pakistan. All the best to Pakistan team.
Sampat
@Ahmed, Take your words back. Pakistan has again messed up
@Ahmed, Perhaps when Pakistan plays it's easy to win for team batting second. Looks like it's true now after seeing their pathetic performance in 1st innings. They don't have the bowling to take on SA. India defeated SA in SA 5-1.
This score of 241 would be cake walk for South Africa, they can easily win by 8/9 wickets.
Imad deserves a promotion over Shadab and Rizwan. He doesn't waste too many deliveries, can hit a long ball when needed and is relatively calm. Shadab and Rizwan have cost this innings 30 odd runs. It's a decent toal for a series decider but a bit below par.
Batsmen have messed this one! 30-40 runs short to pressure on SA. Middle order wasted.
Good chance for Pak to win..they should have score d more though..let's see what happens
With world class bowling,our victory in this match is confirmed...
SA make an aggressive start, wicket keeepr de Kok shows that we don’t have similar wicket keeper batsman in our team...Sarfraz watch and learn
Hope pak win this game.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, "The team looks relaxed and gelled together as the only true Karachi boy is out"
It has nothing to do with him being a Karachi boy. It's his attitude towards his players. Don't you hear how much he yells at his own teammates in full view of millions of people watching the game? That increases tensions and the lack of it relaxes everyone.
Boys will win
Pak batsmen not upto the mark today....may be short by 30 runs....but SA is unpredictable and has history of spectacular collapse.....
Whether it’s Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership or Shoeb Malik’s, performance graph of Green Shirts is the same i.e. horizontal to the X-axis.
SA 138/2 in 19 overs, SA cruise to win easily.
Is Pakistan sure that this is best Pakistan Batting 11, ask Inzamam to select better Batsman , where Akmal brothers, I feel Pakistant should get Umar and his bro back to improve its opening stand.
Quinton de Kock is making the so called world’s best bowling attack look very ordinary.
@citizen, Yeah...the so called world class bowling is leaking runs at more than 7 per over....
South Africa at 147-3 after 20.5 overs.
It seems like the final scoreline will be 3 - 2.
I would say - yet Pakistan played very well for this result. They could have been the winner of this tournament!
All the best South Africa!
188/3 Africa now. Amir back in attack. I remember many matches in 90s when wasim waqar swung such sides to 220 all out.
@fan, amir is one of the main reasons Pakistan lost. Unable to take wickets at crucial time or bowl with speed. Rest of the bowlers will do fine without him.
SA whopping Green, Sure green did not post challenging total to defend, Another defeat on the way to green.
It appears that SA will win with 10 overs to spare. That would be a clinical victory for SA and a crushing defeat for Pak.
as i said it is 285 + wicket you can see.....
Sarah, Pakistan lost the series.
@fan, This is not 1990s and none of the current Pak bowlers are in the calibre of Waqar or Wasim. So, its a lost case this game and series...
@citizen, now what? World class fielding??
About to receive another 7 wicket defeat package from South Africa. This is our preparation for the 2019 World Cup. Unless something is seriously done to restructure Pakistan Cricket, this sport will see the same fate as Field Hockey and Squadh.
Another loss for self acclaimed best team of the world.
SA won the 5th ODI with 10 overs remaining, and winning the series....
The boys played well...
@JilleiIlahi, Easy win for SA...
And that's it, folks. SA won.
Hard luck Pakistan! Based on the performance in the entire series, one can feel that they were perhaps the better team. But that's the thing about cricket (or for that matter any sport), you've got to give your best every time you step on the field!!
Yippyyy!!! Was supporting South Africa. And they won by a HUGEEE margin.
Wow! What a nail biter of a finish!
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Have you been to cape town salaria?
South Africa has won the match by 10 wicket and 10 Overs to spare. Mind it 10 overs to spare....
Congratulations, South African cricket team !
@manish, Yes, they should have tried both Umar Akmal and Fawad Alam in tests and ODIs.
Lost to South Africa B team.
Should have been 5-0