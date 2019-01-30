Pakistan set 241-run target for South Africa to chase in decisive ODI
Pakistan have set a 241-run target for South Africa to chase in the fifth and final one day international (ODI) being played in Newlands, Cape Town.
Fakhar Zaman top scored for the visitors with a 70-run knock laced with 10 boundaries. However, the competitive target set by Pakistan also owed a great deal to Imad Wasim's late hitting down the order.
The all-rounder's 31-ball 47 that featured four boundaries and a pair of maximums helped Pakistan recover significantly from the middle-order batsmen's lacklustre display.
Earlier, South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the decisive match with both teams having won twice in the first four games.
South Africa made two changes from the side beaten by eight wickets in Johannesburg on Sunday, bringing in all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius for batsman David Miller and fast bowler Beuran Hendricks.
Mulder was a late addition to the squad after missing most of the season because of injury.
“We want to look at our all-rounders and see how they respond in this sort of situation,” said South African captain Faf du Plessis.
Pakistan were unchanged.
Stand-in captain Shoaib Malik said he was happy to bat first in what is effectively a final.
“It is a big game and if you put a score on the board it puts your opponents under pressure,” he said.
Teams
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir.
Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIN), Adrian Holdstock (RSA), TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
More details to follow
Comments (23)
I hope Pakistan wins. Though it looks tough.
Pak will score 200-220 Good luck for more
A great challenge for the greenshirts to compile and compound their cricketing skills and traits with mental and physical toughness in order to win today's fifth and final ODI match against South Africa at the famous and historic city of Cape Town, South Africa.
Best of Luck from India to Pakistan, very good chance to wind series in In SA.
Looks like a bowling pitch.
@Umesh , cheers. Best of luck to India also for future endeavours. Your batting is looking flawless as usual.
Good Luck boys. Never mind if you don't win we are immune to such outcomes.
Don't want to Jinx him but Babar is world class. Looks at ease when playing in tough situations and on akward pitches.
Pakistan team is incomplete without their exceptional captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. The team looks relaxed and gelled together as the only true Karachi boy is out. Unfortunate but true. Anyways best of luck Pakistan team. Prayers are with you.
All the best Pak team.
Most of the matches in that stadium are won by the team batting first, perhaps du Plessis has erred. Good luck, Pakistan.
The outcome of todays match will mainly be dependant of batting of Fakhar Zaman as he is looking regain confidence and make amends for the loss of form.
This is the 5th ODI of the series and Pakistan batting first has scored 128 for 4 in 25 overs. Fakhar Zaman just out for 70. I don’t care who comes in or who goes out, Pakistan needs to put on at least 280 runs on the board otherwise this ODI as well as the series will be gone.
Hafeez will you ever retire for the sake of Pakistan? We don’t even have 1 single world class batsmen and that is because of the corrupt Pcb. There is so much talent in Pakistan but unfortunately it’s all about who you know in this country.
Rizwan after surviving in the previous over came down the wicket to charge Pretorius and was caught behind the stumps by de Kock. By no means he is a ONE DAY batsman. Pakistan 5/147 in 32 overs. Time is running out , Pakistan desperately needs to raise the scoring rate. Both Shoeb and Shadab should go after Douth African bowlers.
Pakistan will win today.
174/6 after 39 overs is not a good sign. No other option left for Pakistan except to go for big hits.
Hope the new captain do something and win it for Pakistan. All the best to Pakistan team.
Sampat
@Ahmed, Take your words back. Pakistan has again messed up
@Ahmed, Perhaps when Pakistan plays it's easy to win for team batting second. Looks like it's true now after seeing their pathetic performance in 1st innings. They don't have the bowling to take on SA. India defeated SA in SA 5-1.
This score of 241 would be cake walk for South Africa, they can easily win by 8/9 wickets.
Imad deserves a promotion over Shadab and Rizwan. He doesn't waste too many deliveries, can hit a long ball when needed and is relatively calm. Shadab and Rizwan have cost this innings 30 odd runs. It's a decent toal for a series decider but a bit below par.
Batsmen have messed this one! 30-40 runs short to pressure on SA. Middle order wasted.