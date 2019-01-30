DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan set 241-run target for South Africa to chase in decisive ODI

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated January 30, 2019

Email

Fakhar Zaman plays the ball during the 5th One Day International (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan. — AFP
Fakhar Zaman plays the ball during the 5th One Day International (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan. — AFP

Pakistan have set a 241-run target for South Africa to chase in the fifth and final one day international (ODI) being played in Newlands, Cape Town.

Fakhar Zaman top scored for the visitors with a 70-run knock laced with 10 boundaries. However, the competitive target set by Pakistan also owed a great deal to Imad Wasim's late hitting down the order.

The all-rounder's 31-ball 47 that featured four boundaries and a pair of maximums helped Pakistan recover significantly from the middle-order batsmen's lacklustre display.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the decisive match with both teams having won twice in the first four games.

South Africa made two changes from the side beaten by eight wickets in Johannesburg on Sunday, bringing in all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius for batsman David Miller and fast bowler Beuran Hendricks.

Mulder was a late addition to the squad after missing most of the season because of injury.

“We want to look at our all-rounders and see how they respond in this sort of situation,” said South African captain Faf du Plessis.

Pakistan were unchanged.

Stand-in captain Shoaib Malik said he was happy to bat first in what is effectively a final.

“It is a big game and if you put a score on the board it puts your opponents under pressure,” he said.

Teams

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir.

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIN), Adrian Holdstock (RSA), TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

More details to follow

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (23)

1000 characters
JilleiIlahi
Jan 30, 2019 03:41pm

I hope Pakistan wins. Though it looks tough.

Recommend 0
Pukhthana
Jan 30, 2019 03:42pm

Pak will score 200-220 Good luck for more

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 30, 2019 03:43pm

A great challenge for the greenshirts to compile and compound their cricketing skills and traits with mental and physical toughness in order to win today's fifth and final ODI match against South Africa at the famous and historic city of Cape Town, South Africa.

Recommend 0
Umesh
Jan 30, 2019 03:52pm

Best of Luck from India to Pakistan, very good chance to wind series in In SA.

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Jan 30, 2019 04:10pm

Looks like a bowling pitch.

Recommend 0
Sami ur Rehman
Jan 30, 2019 04:14pm

@Umesh , cheers. Best of luck to India also for future endeavours. Your batting is looking flawless as usual.

Recommend 0
ali
Jan 30, 2019 04:30pm

Good Luck boys. Never mind if you don't win we are immune to such outcomes.

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Jan 30, 2019 04:50pm

Don't want to Jinx him but Babar is world class. Looks at ease when playing in tough situations and on akward pitches.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 30, 2019 05:07pm

Pakistan team is incomplete without their exceptional captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. The team looks relaxed and gelled together as the only true Karachi boy is out. Unfortunate but true. Anyways best of luck Pakistan team. Prayers are with you.

Recommend 0
Twinkle India
Jan 30, 2019 05:17pm

All the best Pak team.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jan 30, 2019 05:17pm

Most of the matches in that stadium are won by the team batting first, perhaps du Plessis has erred. Good luck, Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Gustavas
Jan 30, 2019 05:57pm

The outcome of todays match will mainly be dependant of batting of Fakhar Zaman as he is looking regain confidence and make amends for the loss of form.

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jan 30, 2019 06:02pm

This is the 5th ODI of the series and Pakistan batting first has scored 128 for 4 in 25 overs. Fakhar Zaman just out for 70. I don’t care who comes in or who goes out, Pakistan needs to put on at least 280 runs on the board otherwise this ODI as well as the series will be gone.

Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jan 30, 2019 06:15pm

Hafeez will you ever retire for the sake of Pakistan? We don’t even have 1 single world class batsmen and that is because of the corrupt Pcb. There is so much talent in Pakistan but unfortunately it’s all about who you know in this country.

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jan 30, 2019 06:45pm

Rizwan after surviving in the previous over came down the wicket to charge Pretorius and was caught behind the stumps by de Kock. By no means he is a ONE DAY batsman. Pakistan 5/147 in 32 overs. Time is running out , Pakistan desperately needs to raise the scoring rate. Both Shoeb and Shadab should go after Douth African bowlers.

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Jan 30, 2019 06:55pm

Pakistan will win today.

Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
Jan 30, 2019 06:59pm

174/6 after 39 overs is not a good sign. No other option left for Pakistan except to go for big hits.

Recommend 0
Sam
Jan 30, 2019 07:03pm

Hope the new captain do something and win it for Pakistan. All the best to Pakistan team.

Sampat

Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 30, 2019 07:25pm

@Ahmed, Take your words back. Pakistan has again messed up

Recommend 0
Lilly
Jan 30, 2019 07:26pm

@Ahmed, Perhaps when Pakistan plays it's easy to win for team batting second. Looks like it's true now after seeing their pathetic performance in 1st innings. They don't have the bowling to take on SA. India defeated SA in SA 5-1.

Recommend 0
Naseer
Jan 30, 2019 07:56pm

This score of 241 would be cake walk for South Africa, they can easily win by 8/9 wickets.

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Jan 30, 2019 08:09pm

Imad deserves a promotion over Shadab and Rizwan. He doesn't waste too many deliveries, can hit a long ball when needed and is relatively calm. Shadab and Rizwan have cost this innings 30 odd runs. It's a decent toal for a series decider but a bit below par.

Recommend 0
Riaz
Jan 30, 2019 08:15pm

Batsmen have messed this one! 30-40 runs short to pressure on SA. Middle order wasted.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Must read

Opinion

Talking Afghan peace

Talking Afghan peace

Will the Taliban agree to a ceasefire and sit across the table with the Kabul government?

Editorial

January 30, 2019

TTP sanctuaries

AN Afghan peace deal seems tantalisingly within reach, especially as the Afghan Taliban have reportedly agreed to ...
January 30, 2019

Water economics

PAKISTAN is getting very poor economic returns from its large water resources, and when we add in the costs of...
January 30, 2019

Journalists’ own lament

A NEWS item that appeared in Dawn’s ‘Fifty years ago’ section yesterday, described a 24-hour strike by Karachi...
Taliban-US talks
Updated January 29, 2019

Taliban-US talks

While genuine peace in Afghanistan may still be far off, the developments are encouraging.
Updated January 29, 2019

PM’s speech

This was a speech made in anger, a riposte to all kinds of criticism that has been heaped on the PTI government.
Updated January 29, 2019

Who’ll watch the watchmen?

We can no longer deny how vulnerable we as citizens are to be living in a country without a data protection law