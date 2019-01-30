De Kock assault sinks Pakistan in ODI series decider
Opening batsman Quinton de Kock launched an assault on Pakistan's bowlers to set up a series-clinching win for South Africa in the fifth and final one-day international (ODI) at Newlands on Wednesday.
De Kock slammed 83 off 58 balls as South Africa chased down a target of 241 with seven wickets and ten overs to spare to seal a 3-2 series win.
“Quinny made it easy for the rest of the batters,” said South African captain Faf du Plessis, who said he was “extremely happy” with the way his team had played.
“Our best performance came tonight in a crunch game,” said Du Plessis. “The bowling was excellent and the fielding was really good. And when Quinny plays like he did tonight he's extremely difficult to bowl to.”
While man-of-the-match De Kock sealed the win with his dazzling strokeplay, South Africa's bowlers played a significant role by restricting Pakistan to 240 for eight despite an aggressive 70 by Fakhar Zaman.
While Zaman was at the crease, Pakistan were on course for a big total. He was fourth out after a 73-ball innings when the total was 128 in the 25th over.
But the scoring rate slowed after his dismissal, with only 49 runs scored in the next 15 overs.
“Our top three batters got starts and we wanted them to capitalise,” said Pakistan stand-in captain Shoaib Malik, who has temporarily taken the role from Sarfraz Ahmed after the wicketkeeper was banned for making a racist remark about Andile Phehlukwayo.
“White-ball cricket is all about the first three batters.”
Malik congratulated opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq, who was named man of the series after scoring 271 runs at an average of 54.20 in five innings. “He is improving day by day,” said Malik.
Pakistan improving ahead of World Cup
Malik said he believed Pakistan were making good progress ahead of the World Cup in England and Wales, which starts on May 30.
“A good sign for Pakistan cricket is that we are fighting to the last ball. We are going forward.”
Imad Wasim, batting at number eight, gave the innings late impetus, hitting 47 not out off 31 balls. He struck sixes off Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada in the last two overs.
The Proteas had won the toss and decided to bowl first in the decisive match with both teams having won twice in the first four games.
Medium-paced all-rounders Dwaine Pretorius and Phehlukwayo both took two wickets in a disciplined South African bowling performance.
The left-handed Zaman hit ten fours in making his first half-century after a sequence of low scores in both the Tests and the ODIs.
He was dropped on 20 when he slashed Rabada to Hashim Amla, who could not hold a sharp, chest-high chance.
Fellow left-hander De Kock went for his shots from the start of South Africa's innings and had a let-off in the third over with his score on 12 when a mis-hit against Usman Shinwari looped to cover.
But after asking for a replay, umpire Gregory Brathwaite no-balled Shinwari for overstepping.
De Kock went on to hit 11 fours and three sixes before he was again caught off Shinwari, this time off a legal delivery, with substitute Hasan Ali taking a good running catch at deep midwicket.
With the required rate reduced to less than three an over, Du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen were untroubled in an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership of 95, with both batsmen hitting half-centuries. Van der Dussen finished the match by hitting a straight six off leg-spinner Shadab Khan.
All five matches in the series were won by the side batting second.
South Africa made two changes from the side beaten by eight wickets in Johannesburg on Sunday, bringing in all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius for batsman David Miller and fast bowler Beuran Hendricks.
Mulder was a late addition to the squad after missing most of the season because of injury.
“We want to look at our all-rounders and see how they respond in this sort of situation,” Du Plessis had said.
Pakistan were unchanged.
Shoaib Malik had said he was happy to bat first in what was effectively a final. “It is a big game and if you put a score on the board it puts your opponents under pressure,” he said before the match.
Teams
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir.
Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIN), Adrian Holdstock (RSA); TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS); Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
I hope Pakistan wins. Though it looks tough.
Pak will score 200-220 Good luck for more
A great challenge for the greenshirts to compile and compound their cricketing skills and traits with mental and physical toughness in order to win today's fifth and final ODI match against South Africa at the famous and historic city of Cape Town, South Africa.
Best of Luck from India to Pakistan, very good chance to wind series in In SA.
Looks like a bowling pitch.
@Umesh , cheers. Best of luck to India also for future endeavours. Your batting is looking flawless as usual.
Good Luck boys. Never mind if you don't win we are immune to such outcomes.
Don't want to Jinx him but Babar is world class. Looks at ease when playing in tough situations and on akward pitches.
Pakistan team is incomplete without their exceptional captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. The team looks relaxed and gelled together as the only true Karachi boy is out. Unfortunate but true. Anyways best of luck Pakistan team. Prayers are with you.
All the best Pak team.
Most of the matches in that stadium are won by the team batting first, perhaps du Plessis has erred. Good luck, Pakistan.
The outcome of todays match will mainly be dependant of batting of Fakhar Zaman as he is looking regain confidence and make amends for the loss of form.
This is the 5th ODI of the series and Pakistan batting first has scored 128 for 4 in 25 overs. Fakhar Zaman just out for 70. I don’t care who comes in or who goes out, Pakistan needs to put on at least 280 runs on the board otherwise this ODI as well as the series will be gone.
Hafeez will you ever retire for the sake of Pakistan? We don’t even have 1 single world class batsmen and that is because of the corrupt Pcb. There is so much talent in Pakistan but unfortunately it’s all about who you know in this country.
Rizwan after surviving in the previous over came down the wicket to charge Pretorius and was caught behind the stumps by de Kock. By no means he is a ONE DAY batsman. Pakistan 5/147 in 32 overs. Time is running out , Pakistan desperately needs to raise the scoring rate. Both Shoeb and Shadab should go after Douth African bowlers.
Pakistan will win today.
174/6 after 39 overs is not a good sign. No other option left for Pakistan except to go for big hits.
Hope the new captain do something and win it for Pakistan. All the best to Pakistan team.
Sampat
@Ahmed, Take your words back. Pakistan has again messed up
@Ahmed, Perhaps when Pakistan plays it's easy to win for team batting second. Looks like it's true now after seeing their pathetic performance in 1st innings. They don't have the bowling to take on SA. India defeated SA in SA 5-1.
This score of 241 would be cake walk for South Africa, they can easily win by 8/9 wickets.
Imad deserves a promotion over Shadab and Rizwan. He doesn't waste too many deliveries, can hit a long ball when needed and is relatively calm. Shadab and Rizwan have cost this innings 30 odd runs. It's a decent toal for a series decider but a bit below par.
Batsmen have messed this one! 30-40 runs short to pressure on SA. Middle order wasted.
Good chance for Pak to win..they should have score d more though..let's see what happens
With world class bowling,our victory in this match is confirmed...
SA make an aggressive start, wicket keeepr de Kok shows that we don’t have similar wicket keeper batsman in our team...Sarfraz watch and learn
Hope pak win this game.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, "The team looks relaxed and gelled together as the only true Karachi boy is out"
It has nothing to do with him being a Karachi boy. It's his attitude towards his players. Don't you hear how much he yells at his own teammates in full view of millions of people watching the game? That increases tensions and the lack of it relaxes everyone.
Boys will win
Pak batsmen not upto the mark today....may be short by 30 runs....but SA is unpredictable and has history of spectacular collapse.....
Whether it’s Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership or Shoeb Malik’s, performance graph of Green Shirts is the same i.e. horizontal to the X-axis.
SA 138/2 in 19 overs, SA cruise to win easily.
Is Pakistan sure that this is best Pakistan Batting 11, ask Inzamam to select better Batsman , where Akmal brothers, I feel Pakistant should get Umar and his bro back to improve its opening stand.
Quinton de Kock is making the so called world’s best bowling attack look very ordinary.
@citizen, Yeah...the so called world class bowling is leaking runs at more than 7 per over....
South Africa at 147-3 after 20.5 overs.
It seems like the final scoreline will be 3 - 2.
I would say - yet Pakistan played very well for this result. They could have been the winner of this tournament!
All the best South Africa!
188/3 Africa now. Amir back in attack. I remember many matches in 90s when wasim waqar swung such sides to 220 all out.
@fan, amir is one of the main reasons Pakistan lost. Unable to take wickets at crucial time or bowl with speed. Rest of the bowlers will do fine without him.
SA whopping Green, Sure green did not post challenging total to defend, Another defeat on the way to green.
It appears that SA will win with 10 overs to spare. That would be a clinical victory for SA and a crushing defeat for Pak.
as i said it is 285 + wicket you can see.....
Sarah, Pakistan lost the series.
@fan, This is not 1990s and none of the current Pak bowlers are in the calibre of Waqar or Wasim. So, its a lost case this game and series...
@citizen, now what? World class fielding??
About to receive another 7 wicket defeat package from South Africa. This is our preparation for the 2019 World Cup. Unless something is seriously done to restructure Pakistan Cricket, this sport will see the same fate as Field Hockey and Squadh.
Another loss for self acclaimed best team of the world.
SA won the 5th ODI with 10 overs remaining, and winning the series....
The boys played well...
@JilleiIlahi, Easy win for SA...
And that's it, folks. SA won.
Hard luck Pakistan! Based on the performance in the entire series, one can feel that they were perhaps the better team. But that's the thing about cricket (or for that matter any sport), you've got to give your best every time you step on the field!!
Yippyyy!!! Was supporting South Africa. And they won by a HUGEEE margin.
Wow! What a nail biter of a finish!
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Have you been to cape town salaria?
South Africa has won the match by 10 wicket and 10 Overs to spare. Mind it 10 overs to spare....
Congratulations, South African cricket team !
@manish, Yes, they should have tried both Umar Akmal and Fawad Alam in tests and ODIs.
Lost to South Africa B team.
Should have been 5-0
On this ground team batting first has record of 23 wins out of 29 matches. 230 is considered to be a winning score and yet PAK only managed 3 wickets.
A debutant Van der Dussen defeats Pakistan almost single handedly. Averages 120 in 4 games.
The team who hasn't played at home against any good side for over a decade and won 2 out of 3 in SA against one of the top class team it's not a bad achievement I think Pakistani players and cricket board should get some credit to keep this sports not only alive but still one of the top sites and won the ICC Champions trophy without playing home cricket it's surely some success. All the best to next series and WC 2019
Bring Back Akmal Brothers and sack Sarfraz and malick
I think we need Najam Sethi in PCB again, Imran Khan should keep his personal grudge with him and appoint him so that Pakistan Cricket will flourish again.
Amla wanted Pakistan to win this series.
If not for Amla and that fisshy collapse in last game, South Africa would have whitewashed PAK like NZ did last year.
As usual, Imam ul Haq didn't perform when he was supposed to. Fakhar and Imam did really well. Middle order should have scored 100 runs. A 320 target would have been great. Hafeez failed, again! So, this tells us the state of affairs of Pak team. By the way, women's team is doing quite well.
Pakistan outclassed. Target achieved in 40 overs with 7 wickets in hand means SA was never under stress.
You guys may curse imam -ul-haq but both the matches that pakistan has won is because of him playing a role of anchor .Pakistan middle order needs to work on their issues and need a specialist wicketkeeper .
Congratulations to South Africa! Let the new games begin...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
The team is not performing and good wishes are not working.
What's happened, probably a burn out, too many games. Need a break and mental reassurance.
@manish, Manish they believe this is the best 11, however they are right this is the best that they can do
Seems like the team still struggling with highbounce.. these players have played on dubai pitches..if they need to be prepared for world cup ; they need to get used to these conditions and learn how to play short ball and bouncers. Sarfaraz and Malik have ton of experience and they should be taking a lead role. Also when u have these conditions you need to play attacking cricket..I think imran nazir instead of Inam ul haq will be a better choice to.open in these conditions.
Player of the series is imam!!! Whats say critics??
SARFARAZ COME BACK
Pakistan’s inexperience was shown today. They were strong at 22 over mark with 100+ score losing only 2 wickets, and should have consolidated until 38th over with another 80 to 100 runs. This would have helped them to go after the renaming 12 overs for another 100 runs and take the score to 300 or more. That there would have sealed the match for any team. Instead they were hitting wild at 23rd over mark and lost couple of wickets and then there is no further chance to come back while playing with strong teams. Poor play by players and no think tank outside on the sideline to guide them either.
SA didn't take but Pakistan threw the wickets..And slow scoring rate by malik...stopped any chance of 300+ score.
Pakistani batting lineup only has the capacity to score 250 in this era when 300 is normal score.