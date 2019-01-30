Ban on entry of maids/servants in elite clubs to be lifted under PM's orders: Shehryar Afridi

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lifted a ban on the entry of maids in the Islamabad Club, "removing symbols of elitism and colonial mindset", said Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the state minister shared a picture of a sign barring the entry of "maids and ayahs" beyond a certain point.

"Symbols of elitism and colonial mindset will be removed," he tweeted. "Rather we should have been thankful to them [the maids] for carrying our weights. Abolish boundaries made in name of wealth, colour etc."

Afridi said that similar bans placed in other "elite clubs" will also be lifted.

During a meeting on human rights at the PM Office a day earlier, the premier had directed authorities to remove discriminatory signboards from clubs (Islamabad Club, Gymkhana etc.) and other public places restricting the entry of maids, aayas and domestic servants.

The prime minister also directed authorities concerned to eliminate bonded labour in the country and said steps must be taken to educate children of poor families.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari, Afridi, and the PM’s Adviser on Commerce Razzak Dawood.