Ban on entry of maids/servants in elite clubs to be lifted under PM's orders: Shehryar Afridi

Dawn.comJanuary 30, 2019

Taking to Twitter, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi shared a picture of a sign barring the entry of "maids and ayahs" beyond a certain point. — Photo courtesy: The Express Tribune
Prime Minister Imran Khan has lifted a ban on the entry of maids in the Islamabad Club, "removing symbols of elitism and colonial mindset", said Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the state minister shared a picture of a sign barring the entry of "maids and ayahs" beyond a certain point.

"Symbols of elitism and colonial mindset will be removed," he tweeted. "Rather we should have been thankful to them [the maids] for carrying our weights. Abolish boundaries made in name of wealth, colour etc."

Afridi said that similar bans placed in other "elite clubs" will also be lifted.

During a meeting on human rights at the PM Office a day earlier, the premier had directed authorities to remove discriminatory signboards from clubs (Islamabad Club, Gymkhana etc.) and other public places restricting the entry of maids, aayas and domestic servants.

The prime minister also directed authorities concerned to eliminate bonded labour in the country and said steps must be taken to educate children of poor families.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari, Afridi, and the PM’s Adviser on Commerce Razzak Dawood.

BAXAR
Jan 30, 2019 01:24pm

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has lifted a ban on the entry of maids in the Islamabad Club" The elite cannot live without their servants.

Dude
Jan 30, 2019 01:31pm

Its shameful that such restrictions were in place. About time that they are removed.

Mansoor
Jan 30, 2019 01:39pm

Shukria Imran Khan

Tariq Awan
Jan 30, 2019 01:45pm

I salute you for this noble act! I voted for you and you make me proud!

Khalid
Jan 30, 2019 01:49pm

This was really shameful that this was not changed earlier. British has left, but similar minded people are still there.

Khurram
Jan 30, 2019 02:08pm

Great step.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 30, 2019 02:38pm

Good decision to remove old colonial rules set by 'goras' when they ruled us - there should be no room for such discriminatory notices and rules in our society. No previous government had the courage to take such steps, as their leaders had 'yes sir' mindset and mentality.

