DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Missing' Quetta doctor returns home after 7 weeks

Syed Ali ShahUpdated January 30, 2019

Email

Dr Ibrahim Khalil was dropped off by armed men in Chaman, from where he made his own way home in Quetta. — File
Dr Ibrahim Khalil was dropped off by armed men in Chaman, from where he made his own way home in Quetta. — File

A Quetta-based neurosurgeon who went missing in December 2018 returned home on Wednesday morning after nearly seven weeks.

Dr Ibrahim Khalil was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified armed men in Quetta's Shahbaz Town area on Dec 13. A first information report was not registered when the doctor went missing.

His return was confirmed by Doctors Action Committee Chairman Dr Zahir Khan Mandokhail.

"The kidnapped doctor has reached his home," Dr Mandokhail said. "Nearly Rs50 million have been paid in ransom to kidnappers," Dr Mandokhail said while addressing a press conference at Civil Hospital Quetta.

According to his relatives, Dr Khalil was dropped off in the Pak-Afghan border town of Chaman by armed men.

Dr Khalil then hired a taxi to make his way home to Quetta, the relatives said. Upon hearing the news of his return, a number of medical professionals and relatives reached his residence.

According to the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), 33 doctors have been kidnapped, 18 target-killed and over 90 abandoned in Balochistan during the past decade.

The PMA claims that all the doctors that were kidnapped in the past have returned home only after paying ransom.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Must read

Opinion

Talking Afghan peace

Talking Afghan peace

Will the Taliban agree to a ceasefire and sit across the table with the Kabul government?

Editorial

January 30, 2019

TTP sanctuaries

AN Afghan peace deal seems tantalisingly within reach, especially as the Afghan Taliban have reportedly agreed to ...
January 30, 2019

Water economics

PAKISTAN is getting very poor economic returns from its large water resources, and when we add in the costs of...
January 30, 2019

Journalists’ own lament

A NEWS item that appeared in Dawn’s ‘Fifty years ago’ section yesterday, described a 24-hour strike by Karachi...
Taliban-US talks
Updated January 29, 2019

Taliban-US talks

While genuine peace in Afghanistan may still be far off, the developments are encouraging.
Updated January 29, 2019

PM’s speech

This was a speech made in anger, a riposte to all kinds of criticism that has been heaped on the PTI government.
Updated January 29, 2019

Who’ll watch the watchmen?

We can no longer deny how vulnerable we as citizens are to be living in a country without a data protection law