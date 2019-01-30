DAWN.COM

Qureshi meets Oman's leadership on two-day visit to Muscat

Dawn.comJanuary 30, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a meeting with Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah. — Photo courtesy: Foreign Office Facebook page
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is on an official two-day visit to Muscat, met Oman's Minister of Royal Office General Sultan bin Mohammed al-Naamani, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

The ministers discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security. They also reaffirmed brotherly ties between Pakistan and Oman.

Qureshi was received by Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah upon his arrival in Muscat on Tuesday.

During his visit, Qureshi will attend a meeting of Pak-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission where he will represent the Pakistani delegation. He is also expected to hold meetings with Oman's Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said and other high-ranking officials. Both countries will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister will also meet the Pakistani community in Oman.

Before departing for Muscat, the foreign minister in a statement had said that he would take Oman's leadership into confidence regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

Orakzai
Jan 30, 2019 12:46pm

What about jobs creation

