DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan, Russia agree to coordinate efforts for Afghan peace

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 30, 2019

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a meeting with Russian Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a meeting with Russian Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia on Tuesday agreed to continue coordinating their positions on efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

The understanding was reached during Russian Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov’s meetings with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

Mr Kabulov was in Islamabad for consultations on regional political situation and the Afghan peace process.

Take a look: US sees China, Russia and Iran as key players in Afghanistan

Pakistan has renewed efforts for facilitating the peace process in Afgha­nistan. The United States and Taliban last week held six-day-long negotiations after which both sides claimed significant progress although some issues still remain to be resolved.

Mr Qureshi in his meeting with Mr Kabulov underscored that Pakistan was facilitating the ongoing talks between the US and the Taliban as a shared responsibility and in good faith and hoped that the talks would lead to an intra-Afghan dialogue.

The Taliban have since the start of negotiations with the US refused to talk to the Afghan government until Washington committed to a clear withdrawal plan.

Amb Kabulov noted that Russia and Pakistan were important stakeholders in peace and stability in Afghanistan and it was in their shared interest to support all efforts for peace and stability there through their close coordination.

“The two sides agreed to continue regular consultations on Afghan peace process and support regional initiatives to bring lasting peace in Afghanistan and the region,” a Foreign Office statement said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi later left for a visit to Muscat, Oman.

During his two-day trip to Oman, the minister will attend the meeting of Pak-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission. He would also be meeting Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi and deputy prime minister Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said.

Mr Qureshi, in his pre-departure statement, said he would take the Omani leadership into confidence regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

He would also meet Pakistanis living in Oman.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Must read

Opinion

Talking Afghan peace

Talking Afghan peace

Will the Taliban agree to a ceasefire and sit across the table with the Kabul government?

Editorial

January 30, 2019

TTP sanctuaries

AN Afghan peace deal seems tantalisingly within reach, especially as the Afghan Taliban have reportedly agreed to ...
January 30, 2019

Water economics

PAKISTAN is getting very poor economic returns from its large water resources, and when we add in the costs of...
January 30, 2019

Journalists’ own lament

A NEWS item that appeared in Dawn’s ‘Fifty years ago’ section yesterday, described a 24-hour strike by Karachi...
Taliban-US talks
Updated January 29, 2019

Taliban-US talks

While genuine peace in Afghanistan may still be far off, the developments are encouraging.
Updated January 29, 2019

PM’s speech

This was a speech made in anger, a riposte to all kinds of criticism that has been heaped on the PTI government.
Updated January 29, 2019

Who’ll watch the watchmen?

We can no longer deny how vulnerable we as citizens are to be living in a country without a data protection law