Turkish skier dominates on first day of CAS Ski Cup in Naltar

ISLAMABAD: Turkish skier Usta Berkin dominated his opponents in men’s giant slalom category on the opening day of 3rd Chief of Air Staff Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup being held at the scenic PAF Ski Resort, Naltar.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Air Force here on Tuesday, Ukrainian skiers Tsibelenko Levko and Nariichyn Andriy secured second and third positions, respectively, in the category.

In the women’s giant slalom event Ukrainian skiers proved invincible as Tikun Tetyana and Anastasia Gorbunova got the first and second positions, respectively.

Pakistan’s talented skier Umama Wali remained third in the category.

It was surprising to see Bosnian Ambassador to Pakistan Saqib Foric racing alongside top skiers from around the world.

Pakistani Winter Olympians Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Karim were also seen in action on the treacherous slope of Naltar.

Forty skiers from Pakistan, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan are participating in the event.

Holding this event would lend a new lease of life to the tourism industry and open doors for the revival of international sports in Pakistan.

