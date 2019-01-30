Saidu Sharif Airport in Swat to be reopened

ISLAMABAD: The government has in principle decided to make the Saidu Sharif Airport in Swat operational to promote tourism in the country.

Established in 1978, the airport used to handle two flights a day from Islamabad and Peshawar but it was closed down when the law and order situation in the valley deteriorated.

As part of preparations for reopening the airport, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chief operating officer met with Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, who also belongs to Swat.

According to a statement, the minister said Swat is one of the most beautiful areas in the country and that making the Saidu Sharif Airport operational will help promote tourism.

He said PIA’s collaboration is imperative for reopening the airport.

