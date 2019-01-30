DAWN.COM

Saidu Sharif Airport in Swat to be reopened

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 30, 2019

The 2012 photo shows a Pakistani army soldier stands guard in front of a PIA plane after it flew to Saidu Sharif in Swat Valley. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: The government has in principle decided to make the Saidu Sharif Airport in Swat operational to promote tourism in the country.

Established in 1978, the airport used to handle two flights a day from Islamabad and Peshawar but it was closed down when the law and order situation in the valley deteriorated.

As part of preparations for reopening the airport, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chief operating officer met with Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, who also belongs to Swat.

According to a statement, the minister said Swat is one of the most beautiful areas in the country and that making the Saidu Sharif Airport operational will help promote tourism.

He said PIA’s collaboration is imperative for reopening the airport.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2019

iffi
Jan 30, 2019 10:50am

Good move .. well done govt pti

Abdullah
Jan 30, 2019 11:32am

More standard Airports with good facilities and other airlines should also operate

Mak
Jan 30, 2019 12:20pm

Wish you Best ! People should go and enjoy .

