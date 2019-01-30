DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

AJK premier advises Islamabad against implementing Supreme Court verdict on GB

Tariq NaqashJanuary 30, 2019

Email

In this July 18, 2016 photo, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider addresses a press conference. — APP/File
In this July 18, 2016 photo, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider addresses a press conference. — APP/File

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Tuesday called upon Islamabad not to implement the January 17 judgment of the Supreme Court on governance of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in view of its “likely adverse impact”.

"We call upon the Government of Pakistan not to implement the decision of [the apex court] on Gilgit-Baltistan," he said in a statement. "Instead, the recommendations prepared by the committees in the past should be put into effect."

On Jan 17, the SC had accorded approval to a freshly proposed presidential order enshrining the framework for GB's governance, asking the president to promulgate the order on the advice of the federal government in any case within a fortnight.

The judgment — authored by the then chief justice Saqib Nisar — said: "No amendment shall be made to the Order as so promulgated except in terms of the procedure provided in Article 124 of the same, nor shall it be repealed or substituted, without the instrument amending, repealing or substituting (as the case may be) the same being placed before this court by the federation through an application that will be treated as a petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution."

The AJK premier was of the view that the judgment had virtually rendered the GB Legislative Assembly a “worthless institution”.

Explainer: Why GB's opposition parties oppose new order

He said the entire political leadership in AJK was unanimous in its opinion and stands by the view that the GB Legislative Assembly should be unconditionally empowered in all internal affairs.

“Except for defence, security, currency and telecommunications, the powers to pass legislation on all other affairs should be vested in and returned to the Legislative Assembly of [GB],” Haider said.

According to him, the apex court verdict had multiplied the legal and constitutional complexities about the status, authority, and powers of the region and its legislature.

“On one hand, the judgment acknowledges Gilgit-Baltistan as part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir but on the other hand it makes it mandatory for the federation to move the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution for any amendment [in the proposed presidential order],” he said.

The premier sought to make it clear that the people of AJK fully supported complete constitutional rights of their brethren inhabiting GB.

“Since it’s a highly important and sensitive matter, the judgment can [adversely] affect the position of the Government of Pakistan,” he said, adding that all political parties, the government and the people of AJK were “on the same page” in this regard.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Taliban-US talks
Updated January 29, 2019

Taliban-US talks

While genuine peace in Afghanistan may still be far off, the developments are encouraging.
Updated January 29, 2019

PM’s speech

This was a speech made in anger, a riposte to all kinds of criticism that has been heaped on the PTI government.
Updated January 29, 2019

Who’ll watch the watchmen?

We can no longer deny how vulnerable we as citizens are to be living in a country without a data protection law
Visa on arrival
Updated January 28, 2019

Visa on arrival

There are certain things that the government must keep in mind as it promotes tourism and relaxes visa policies.
January 28, 2019

Borrowing from SBP

IT is easy to be alarmist about government debt data, and equally easy to politicise the figures. But given every...
January 28, 2019

Illegal land use

ALL sections of the power elite are not equal. It was therefore all the more unexpected when on Thursday, at the...