Qatar thrash UAE amid ugly scenes to reach Asian Cup final

AFPJanuary 29, 2019

Email

Emirati fans react to the score during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semi-final football match between Qatar and UAE at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 29, 2019. — AFP
Qatar's defender Hamid Ismeil (R) celebrates his goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semi-final football match between Qatar and UAE at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 29, 2019. — AFP
Qatar's defender Hamid Ismeil (R) celebrates his goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semi-final football match between Qatar and UAE at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 29, 2019. — AFP

Qatar punished unwelcoming hosts United Arab Emirates 4-0 in a politically charged clash marred by disgraceful crowd behaviour on Tuesday to reach their first Asian Cup final.

The Qataris, whose national anthem was drowned by boos before the game, face Japan in Friday's final after goals from Boualem Khoukhi, Almoez Ali, Hasan Al-Haydos and Hamid Ismaeil sealed victory for the 2022 World Cup hosts amid ugly scenes in Abu Dhabi.

As they celebrated victory and a record sixth clean sheet at a single Asian Cup, shoes were thrown at them and plastic bottles rained down from angry local fans — as they had for every Qatar goal, midfielder Salem Al-Hajri hit on the head after their third.

A clash bristling with simmering regional tension over the long-standing Gulf blockade of Qatar quickly burst into life as a meaty tackle from Bandar Al-Ahbabi on Akram Afif put the Qatari midfielder up in the air.

But Qatar drew first blood after 21 minutes when Khoukhi's shot squirted under UAE goalkeeper Khalid Eisa, to the horror of a hostile crowd of 38,000.

Afif was then targeted by bottle-throwing Emirati fans as he tried to take a corner, appealing desperately to the referee as he stepped away from the kick.

Qatar exacted swift retribution eight minutes before the break, Ali smashing home a right-footed shot from the edge of the box to equal Ali Daei's 1996 record of eight goals in a single Asian Cup.

As the Sudan-born striker celebrated with his teammates, more bottles and shoes were flung at the players as the atmosphere began to turn sinister.

A half-time entertainer sang "Let's bring Asia together" but there was little harmony as the crowd — boosted by mass giveaways exclusively to locals — continued to hurl abuse at the Qataris.

UAE almost pulled a goal back after the interval when Ali Mabkhout's deflected shot forced Saad Al-Sheeb into a fingertip save before substitute Ahmed Khalil also tested Al-Sheeb's reflexes.

But Qatar never looked seriously threatened and captain Al-Haydos coolly chipped in a third to spark more fury from the UAE fans, Al-Hajri knocked to the ground as more missiles streamed onto the pitch.

Defender Ismail Ahmed was then shown a red card in stoppage time for an elbow on Al-Hajri before Ismaeil added a fourth to compound UAE's misery.

Haroon Naseem
Jan 29, 2019 10:01pm

It was kinda India vs Pakistan with Arab flavor

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jan 29, 2019 10:04pm

Great. UAE should be barred from future events for this unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Recommend 0
Ijaz
Jan 29, 2019 10:08pm

It seems pretty clear that this appalling behaviour was orchestrated. As such Fifa should take robust action against the UAE team and football authorities

Recommend 0
sam
Jan 29, 2019 10:08pm

That is regrettable...

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Jan 29, 2019 10:09pm

Well done qatar

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jan 29, 2019 10:19pm

Emarities need to have sportsman spirit.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 29, 2019 10:24pm

This was a planted by UAE outrage of the Qatari team due to the blockade triggered anti-sports.

Recommend 0
Judge
Jan 29, 2019 10:28pm

UAE should be banned from hosting any football event for five years and also should be fine few million dollars. Ridiculous and unsporting behaviour.

Recommend 0
moeazzi
Jan 29, 2019 10:28pm

Lack of understanding and respect eventually leads to violence

Recommend 0
Insaan
Jan 29, 2019 10:36pm

Brothers?

Recommend 0
Deep
Jan 29, 2019 10:36pm

@Haroon Naseem, at least India and Pakistan respected each other's national anthem

Recommend 0
Kamal
Jan 29, 2019 10:37pm

So happy on the UAE's defeat!

Recommend 0
hanifsmile
Jan 29, 2019 10:39pm

UAE is a puppet of Saudi Arabia

Recommend 0
Abbasshah
Jan 29, 2019 10:46pm

Congrats good going friends of Iran Turkey.

Recommend 0
Shiraz
Jan 29, 2019 10:49pm

SLAP on UAE Face.....!!!

Recommend 0
Life
Jan 29, 2019 10:50pm

4 goals like a nail on each side of a coffin.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jan 29, 2019 10:52pm

Soccer has always attracted high emotions and violoence, more so than cricket. I think people in the Middle East are high on emotions and could take the violence and mutual acrimony to new levels.

Recommend 0
Nasiroski
Jan 29, 2019 11:03pm

UAE should be banned for unsportsmanlike behaviour of the crowd. At half time the crowd should have been removed from stadium

Recommend 0

