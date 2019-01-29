DAWN.COM

4 policemen, one civilian martyred; 17 injured in gun-and-explosive attack in Balochistan

Syed Ali ShahUpdated January 29, 2019

Security officials are seen outside a hospital where the bodies and injured were brought. — DawnNewsTV
Five individuals, including four policemen and a civilian, died in a gun-and-explosive attack on the office of the deputy inspector general of police, Loralai, Balochistan.

At least 17 others also sustained injuries in the attack, IG police Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt said, adding that an operation to clear the area was still underway.

According to Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, two attackers had been killed. However, security sources told DawnNewsTV, four attackers were killed during the attack.

Earlier, Butt confirmed the attack and said that a recruitment test for police clerks was the target of the attack. The office was initially fired on, which was followed by an explosion, he said. The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Medical Superintendent of Loralai Civil Hospital Dr Faheem Kakar said that of the 17 injured brought to the hospital, two civilians were in critical condition and were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Loralai. He also confirmed that four policemen lost their lives in the attack.

On Jan 1, in a similar attack in the same district, four security personnel were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists trying to storm the residential and administration compound inside a Frontier Corps (FC) training centre.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release, security personnel had foiled the terrorists' attempt to enter the facility. During the operation, one of the attackers had blown himself up. Later, four terrorists were killed in the clearance operation undertaken by security forces in response to the attack.

faisal
Jan 29, 2019 02:28pm

After opening torkham this was bound to happen.

Old hand
Jan 29, 2019 02:48pm

Sad coward enemy peace need to be dealt with vigilance and swiftness.

Ali Vazir
Jan 29, 2019 03:30pm

We must not take such news as just another news. We must together denounce and raise voice against such intolerance and terrorism, otherwise next time it could be any of us.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 29, 2019 03:51pm

What a great and grave tragedy?

Rational Approach
Jan 29, 2019 04:07pm

Another horrible conspiracy from neighboring country and the enemies of land to destabilize us.

Rashid
Jan 29, 2019 04:20pm

Guess which country is not happy with the agreement facilitated by Pakistan between US and Taliban .

