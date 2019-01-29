4 policemen, one civilian martyred; 17 injured in gun-and-explosive attack in Balochistan

Five individuals, including four policemen and a civilian, died in a gun-and-explosive attack on the office of the deputy inspector general of police, Loralai, Balochistan.

At least 17 others also sustained injuries in the attack, IG police Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt said, adding that an operation to clear the area was still underway.

According to Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, two attackers had been killed. However, security sources told DawnNewsTV, four attackers were killed during the attack.

Earlier, Butt confirmed the attack and said that a recruitment test for police clerks was the target of the attack. The office was initially fired on, which was followed by an explosion, he said. The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Medical Superintendent of Loralai Civil Hospital Dr Faheem Kakar said that of the 17 injured brought to the hospital, two civilians were in critical condition and were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Loralai. He also confirmed that four policemen lost their lives in the attack.

On Jan 1, in a similar attack in the same district, four security personnel were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists trying to storm the residential and administration compound inside a Frontier Corps (FC) training centre.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release, security personnel had foiled the terrorists' attempt to enter the facility. During the operation, one of the attackers had blown himself up. Later, four terrorists were killed in the clearance operation undertaken by security forces in response to the attack.