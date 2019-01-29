DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

15 injured in gun and explosive attack on police office in Balochistan

Syed Ali ShahUpdated January 29, 2019

Email

Medical Superintendent of Loralai Civil Hospital Dr Saleem confirmed that 10 injured were brought to the hospital. — DawnNewsTV
Medical Superintendent of Loralai Civil Hospital Dr Saleem confirmed that 10 injured were brought to the hospital. — DawnNewsTV

At least 15 people, including six civilians — have been wounded in a gun and explosive attack on the office of the deputy inspector general of police, Loralai, Balochistan, officials said.

Inspector General of Police Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt confirmed the development and said that a recruitment test for police clerks was the target of the attack. The office was initially fired on, which was followed by an explosion, he said. The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Medical Superintendent of Loralai Civil Hospital Dr Faheem said that 15 injured were brought to the hospital. He added that condition of the two civilians had been deteriorating so they were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Loralai.

On Jan 1, in a similar attack in the same district, four security personnel were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists trying to storm the residential and administration compound inside a Frontier Corps (FC) training centre.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release, security personnel had foiled the terrorists' attempt to enter the facility. During the operation, one of the attackers had blown himself up. Later, four terrorists were killed in the clearance operation undertaken by security forces in response to the attack.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Taliban-US talks
Updated January 29, 2019

Taliban-US talks

While genuine peace in Afghanistan may still be far off, the developments are encouraging.
January 29, 2019

PM’s speech

AN MNA from Mianwali, Prime Minister Imran Khan returned to the town on Sunday to speak his heart out on some of the...
Updated January 29, 2019

Who’ll watch the watchmen?

We can no longer deny how vulnerable we as citizens are to be living in a country without a data protection law
Visa on arrival
Updated January 28, 2019

Visa on arrival

There are certain things that the government must keep in mind as it promotes tourism and relaxes visa policies.
January 28, 2019

Borrowing from SBP

IT is easy to be alarmist about government debt data, and equally easy to politicise the figures. But given every...
January 28, 2019

Illegal land use

ALL sections of the power elite are not equal. It was therefore all the more unexpected when on Thursday, at the...