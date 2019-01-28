DAWN.COM

Islamabad on high-alert as SC set to hear petition against Aasia Bibi's acquittal

Shakeel Qarar | Javed Hussain | APUpdated January 28, 2019

The Islamabad district administration has sought the deployment of Rangers personnel on Tuesday, when the Supreme Court hears the review petition against Aasia Bibi's acquittal. — AFP

The Supreme Court today will take up a petition moved to seek review of its October 31, 2018 verdict of acquitting Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman who spent eight years on death row in a blasphemy case.

The review petition will be taken up by a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

A day earlier on Monday, the capital administration made stringent security arrangements, including the deployment of paramilitary troops in Islamabad's sensitive areas.

In a letter written to the capital chief commissioner's office, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the Islamabad district magistrate sought the deployment of Pakistan Rangers personnel in the city "to avoid any untoward incident" during the hearing of a "sensitive case" on January 29.

The magistrate suggested that the Rangers authorities be approached with the request to deploy quick response forces (QRFs) of the paramilitary force in aid of the civil administration to bolster the capital's security.

The review petition filed by Qari Muhammad Salaam pleads the apex court to maintain the capital punishment awarded by the trial court to Aasia Bibi.

Qari Salaam is a prayer leader of a mosque who lives in a village in Nankana Sahib tehsil and had lodged the FIR about the alleged blasphemy incident.

On Oct 31 last year, a three-judge SC bench had reversed the judgements of the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the trial court thus setting aside the conviction and death sentence awarded to Aasia Bibi, who had been accused of committing blasphemy during an argument with a Muslim woman in Sheikhupura in June 2009.

"Keeping in mind the evidence produced by the prosecution against the alleged blasphemy committed by the appellant, the prosecution has categorically failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt," the then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar had written in the detailed judgment.

Editorial: A grave injustice avoided

Justice Khosa, in his note, had said: "Blasphemy is a serious offence but the insult of the appellant’s religion and religious sensibilities by the complainant party and then mixing truth with falsehood in the name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was also not short of being blasphemous."

After her release from Multan’s women prison on November 7, Aasia Bibi was flown to Islamabad onboard a special aircraft. She was then taken to an undisclosed place amid tight security. Authorities have remained tight-lipped about her movement and whereabouts for security reasons.

Her lawyer, Saiful Malook, who had received death threats and fled the country after Bibi's acquittal, returned to Islamabad to attend Tuesday's hearing.

The petitioners “have no case against my client, I am sure of that”, Malook told The Associated Press on Monday. He said he has asked authorities to provide him with personal security.

TLP threatens protests

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which had led three-day-long mass protests against Bibi's acquittal in November, rejected the SC bench formed to hear the review petition and threatened a protest movement if Bibi is given "judicial relief".

Most of the top TLP leadership, including its chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, is presently imprisoned in the wake of a massive crackdown launched by law enforcement agencies against the religiopolitical group.

Read: What you need to know about Aasia Bibi's trial

In a video message, TLP's central acting emir Shafiq Amini claimed that the government had promised them that a larger bench including Sharia court judges would be formed to hear the review petition against Bibi's acquittal. He demanded that a larger bench be formed after dissolving the current bench.

Asking TLP workers to "be prepared", Amini said: "No one should expect a compromise from our end".

The TLP had called off its protests last year after reaching an agreement with the government — the foremost condition of which was the placement of Bibi's name on the Exit Control List. The government, however, had only agreed to "initiate the legal process" to place her name on the list, while also agreeing that it would not oppose any review petitions being filed against the SC judgement.

Aasia Bibi

Gordon D. Walker
Jan 28, 2019 10:30pm

Sad! Damn sad... An unnecessary and protracted miscarriage of justice. Set her free!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

HA
Jan 28, 2019 10:53pm

Here we go again!

Zeeshan
Jan 28, 2019 10:56pm

Canada is willing to give her asylum. Aasia Bibi has suffered a lot, let her be free.

Kamal
Jan 28, 2019 11:25pm

Where is now our leader Sheikh Rashid? He used to be active on these issues in the past!

hanifsmile
Jan 28, 2019 11:29pm

@Gordon D. Walker, come and get her

Mak
Jan 28, 2019 11:53pm

Government should BAN this TLP. Always creating trouble for Pakistan .

Tekozer Farooqi
Jan 29, 2019 12:08am

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan are not the people. They are the main enemy of the people.

siddha
Jan 29, 2019 12:11am

Who ever protests against court decision should be put in jail.

Yousaf
Jan 29, 2019 12:27am

Leave the poor woman alone. She has suffered enough.

Syed Hussain Akbari
Jan 29, 2019 12:40am

Asia Bibi should be freed andd in order to save her from Mullas she should temporarily moved out of the country and allowed to return no sooner the conditions improve and the Mullas gain senses. And yes Khadim should remain behind the bars.

Nadeem Yousuf
Jan 29, 2019 12:42am

@Gordon D. Walker, What about the politicians who were set free on NRO!

Hani_Layyah
Jan 29, 2019 12:49am

Again test case for apex court of land. . All the best

mywell
Jan 29, 2019 12:51am

Really we are living in this world. If justice is not served according to us then that is not justice. We don't want to listen NO. Which is dangerous for our future generation. We have to teach our kids if somebody say NO . It means NO.

Pervez
Jan 29, 2019 01:02am

Who's in charge PTI or TLP?

Waqas
Jan 29, 2019 01:51am

Lock them all up.

anwar imdad
Jan 29, 2019 02:17am

Punish any miscreant who harms any person or property.

RAja Raman
Jan 29, 2019 02:38am

@Zeeshan, and lead a peaceful life in Canada...

Muzaffar Ali
Jan 29, 2019 03:51am

A real Man wanted!

safia khan
Jan 29, 2019 04:35am

Lock the mullahs instead

Lea
Jan 29, 2019 04:35am

Somebody educate them, ask them to read supreme court's verdict, if they can't read, media should read it again and again so they listen and understand.. what is the minister of religious affairs doing in this regard??

sadia zafar
Jan 29, 2019 04:45am

my heartfelt prayers and love for Asia bibi, justice should prevail

KHK
Jan 29, 2019 06:17am

@Zeeshan, Let not TLP dictate justice.

Yousuf
Jan 29, 2019 07:14am

Set her free and also government should pay compensation for keeping her in jail since long time

Nex Gen
Jan 29, 2019 08:06am

Nothing will happen even if she is set free. I want her to be free also. And you know why? Because power behind these TLP is now not with them. As their motive was to use these forces against PMLN and now motive is achieved, so they can dispose of them like tissue paper.

Hari
Jan 29, 2019 08:07am

Respect SC judgement and set her free, send her some European countries.

P K Thakur
Jan 29, 2019 08:23am

Instead of fighting real threats like poverty curruption social injustice TLP is fighting for some imaginary threats.The law enforcement agencies of Pakistan should strongly deal with these rouge elements.Peace in Pakistan is beneficial as well as a must-have requirement for the stability in the subcontinent.

Mumtaz Ahmed Shah
Jan 29, 2019 08:29am

She may please be sent abroad and her name be struck off from exit control list as soon as possible (Texas)

Sha b
Jan 29, 2019 09:15am

@Mak , ...no . The trouble creators were created by pakistan...purposefully.

Danish
Jan 29, 2019 09:42am

Handle tlp workers with iron fist if they mess with SC and treat them lesson for uncivilised behaviour.

Texan
Jan 29, 2019 10:04am

Let's see if IK govt caves into pressure or not.

KSS
Jan 29, 2019 10:11am

Hope the judges stay strong and stick with their original decision. Any agreement with the TLP will mean returning to dark ages and un doing all the good things Imran is trying to do for the country.

Habib A Zuberi
Jan 29, 2019 10:24am

@Gordon D. Walker, a very reasonable suggestin.

