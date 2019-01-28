Islamabad braces as SC set to hear plea against Aasia Bibi's acquittal

The capital administration has made stringent security arrangements, including the deployment of paramilitary troops in Islamabad's sensitive areas, as the Supreme Court is set to hear a petition seeking review of its October 31, 2018 verdict of acquitting Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman who was sentenced to death in a blasphemy case.

In a letter written to the capital chief commissioner's office, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the Islamabad district magistrate sought the deployment of Pakistan Rangers personnel in the city "to avoid any untoward incident" during the hearing of a "sensitive case" on January 29.

The magistrate suggested that the Rangers authorities be approached with the request to deploy quick response forces (QRFs) of the paramilitary force in aid of the civil administration to bolster the capital's security.

The review petition filed by Qari Muhammad Salaam pleads the apex court to maintain the capital punishment awarded by the trial court to Aasia Bibi.

Qari Salaam is a prayer leader of a mosque who lives in a village in Nankana Sahib tehsil and had lodged the FIR about the alleged blasphemy incident.

The bench which will take up the review petition will be headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and also comprise Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

On Oct 31 last year, a five-judge SC bench had reversed the judgements of the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the trial court thus setting aside the conviction and death sentence awarded to Aasia Bibi, who had been accused of committing blasphemy during an argument with a Muslim woman in Sheikhupura in June 2009.

Her lawyer, Saiful Malook, who had received death threats and fled the country after Bibi's acquittal, has returned to Islamabad and will attend Tuesday's hearing.

The petitioners “have no case against my client, I am sure of that”, Malook told The Associated Press on Monday. He said he has asked authorities to provide him with personal security.

TLP threatens protests

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which had led three-day-long mass protests against Bibi's acquittal in November, rejected the SC bench formed to hear the review petition and threatened a protest movement if Bibi is given "judicial relief".

Most of the top TLP leadership, including its chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, is presently imprisoned in the wake of a massive crackdown launched by law enforcement agencies against the religiopolitical group.

In a video message, TLP's central acting emir Shafiq Amini claimed that the government had promised them that a larger bench including Sharia court judges would be formed to hear the review petition against Bibi's acquittal. He demanded that a larger bench be formed after dissolving the current bench.

Asking TLP workers to "be prepared", Amini said, "No one should expect a compromise from our end".

The TLP had called off its protests last year after reaching an agreement with the government, the foremost condition of which was the placement of Bibi's name on the Exit Control List. The government, however, had only agreed to "initiate the legal process" to place her name on the list, while also agreeing that it would not oppose any review petitions being filed against the SC judgement.

After her release from Multan’s women prison on November 7, Aasia Bibi was flown to Islamabad onboard a special aircraft. She was then taken to an undisclosed place amid tight security. Authorities have remained tight-lipped about her movement and whereabouts for security reasons.